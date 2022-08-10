Celebrating Inclusion in the Community: Special Olympics El Salvador’s Story 

Special Olympics El Salvador athletes and companions get pleasure from a Unified basketball sport at a public competition.

In San Salvador, El Salvador, a collection of neighborhood occasions are attracting the curiosity of the general public. Hundreds of contributors, volunteers, and spectators are coming collectively in public areas to get pleasure from leisure actions and meet new individuals. These occasions create moments of pleasure and schooling inside the neighborhood, particularly as the aim of the occasions turns into clear to newcomers: to rejoice Special Olympics athletes in public areas. Over the previous six months, Special Olympics El Salvador has held 4 sports activities festivals, all open to the general public, the place Special Olympics El Salvador athletes showcase their broad vary of abilities and lead contributors in Unified activities.

At these devoted occasions for Unified Sports and actions, Special Olympics El Salvador athletes and their supporters rejoice the abilities of individuals of all skills. Furthermore, individuals with and with out intellectual disabilities work carefully collectively towards a standard aim on the taking part in discipline, studying from one another within the course of. Through sharing such collaborative experiences, Special Olympics athletes are gaining confidence and turning into extra empowered to advocate for themselves. Meanwhile, members of the neighborhood are launched to Special Olympics programming and the message of inclusion in an interactive and welcoming setting.

Paola poses with a Special Olympics El Salvador athlete at a public competition’s awards ceremony.

Paola, a undertaking coordinator for Special Olympics El Salvador, stated the concept for the festivals started with a need to contain individuals with mental disabilities in public areas, reminiscent of neighborhood venues, which can be historically occupied by individuals with out mental disabilities.

“[The festivals] allow us to carry the message of inclusion to help others understand intellectual disabilities and show it’s not impossible for this population to have the same opportunities, participate in all aspects of life, and develop their capacities to the fullest,” stated Paola.

To date, every of the festivals has centered round a singular exercise as its theme, together with quite a lot of sports activities in addition to dancing. To arrange every occasion, Special Olympics El Salvador attracts on its native relationships to supply assets, collect volunteers, and recruit spectators for the occasions. To guarantee sufficient area for all of the festivals, Special Olympics El Salvador collaborated with the workplace of San Salvador’s mayor to safe a big public bike path as occasion area. Special Olympics El Salvador additionally companions with a public highschool to make use of its services, permitting athletes and companions to take part in quite a lot of sports activities.

Jennifer (entrance row, heart) joins her Unified dance crew at a public competition in El Salvador.

Special Olympics athletes say the general public festivals permit them to share their tales and abilities with new individuals. Jennifer, an athlete from San Salvador, attended a competition centered on dance and aerobics. She beloved the competition and hopes extra such occasions will be held in the neighborhood. “My favorite part of the festival was that I felt happy and relaxed,” stated Jennifer. “I love dancing and meeting new people . . . and I like that people outside [Special Olympics] got involved because they were attracted to the cause and what we shared.”

In addition to producing assist for Unified Schools by native organizations, the occasions unfold consciousness of the significance of inclusion to individuals who beforehand by no means interacted with individuals with mental disabilities. Rodrigo, a coach at an area soccer membership, had his first expertise collaborating in a Special Olympics occasion via volunteering at one of many festivals. He shared that the expertise was particular, and it in the end impressed him to be extra concerned with Special Olympics El Salvador.

Rodrigo (entrance row, second from left) celebrates with Special Olympics El Salvador athletes and companions after volunteering at a public competition.

A Special Olympics El Salvador associate and athlete embrace inclusion throughout a public competition.

“I saw how natural the interactions between Special Olympics athletes and partners were in the sports activities, and it made everyone feel so good. The experience was so fun and full of laughs, hugs, and sincere competition that [it] really hits you and makes you want to do more to help in the inclusion of all these athletes,” stated Rodrigo.

Through these festivals, Special Olympics El Salvador has seen immense enhancements within the vanity and socialization abilities of athletes. Special Olympics El Salvador plans to proceed to prepare these festivals in collaboration with extra athletes, companions, and supporters. With the participation of native organizations and colleges, in addition to via reaching new individuals to affix the motion for inclusion, Special Olympics El Salvador hopes to develop its influence to as many individuals as attainable. Most importantly, Special Olympics El Salvador is joyful its initiative has created areas the place all individuals really feel welcomed.

“My favorite part of the festivals has been seeing the coexistence of people with and without intellectual disabilities. . . . I’m thrilled to have helped create this inclusive space,” stated Paola.