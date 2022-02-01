Central Vista: Rs 2,600 Crore For Non-Residential Office Buildings Construction

Six infrastructure corporations are within the race to win the contract to assemble the Executive Enclave (File)

The Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry has been allotted Rs 2,600 crore in Budget 2022-23 for the development of non-residential workplace buildings of the Central Vista mission, together with the Parliament and Supreme Court. This is Rs 767.56 crore greater than Rs 1,833.43 crore given within the final fiscal.

The redevelopment mission of the Central Vista — the nation’s energy hall — envisages a brand new triangular Parliament constructing, a typical central secretariat, revamping of the three-kilometre Rajpath boulevard that stretches from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate, a brand new prime minister’s residence and a brand new Prime Minister’s Office in addition to a brand new Vice President’s Enclave.

A sum of Rs 2,600.99 has been been allotted for the development of non-residential workplace buildings, together with the Parliament and Supreme Court of India. For residential functions, the ministry has been given Rs 873.02 crore.

Six infrastructure corporations, together with Tata Projects Limited, L&T Limited and Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited, are within the race to win the contract to assemble the Executive Enclave, which is able to home the brand new PMO, Cabinet Secretariat, India House and National Security Council Secretariat.

According to the proposed plan, the Executive Enclave will come up on the south facet of the South Block in plot quantity 36/38 within the high-security zone in Lutyens’ Delhi.

Last 12 months, Larsen & Toubro Limited had been awarded the contract for the development and upkeep of the primary three buildings of the Common Central Secretariat.

Tata Projects Limited is establishing a brand new parliament constructing whereas Shapoorji Pallonji and Company Limited is executing the redevelopment work of the Central Vista Avenue stretching from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate underneath the Central Vista redevelopment mission.

In November final 12 months, Jharkhand-based infrastructure agency Kamladityya Construction Pvt Ltd had been awarded the contract for establishing a Vice-President’s Enclave.

