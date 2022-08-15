Change, commit and collaborate: How E.SUN Bank is driving the sustainability agenda | esun, sustainability, esg, equator principles, un sgd | FinanceAsia

E.SUN Bank has been engaged in lots of necessary and pioneering efforts within the combat towards local weather change. This will not be a latest phenomenon — for years, sustainability has been on the core of the financial institution’s enterprise and technique, leaving it with robust credentials within the area. On the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, E.SUN has ranked within the Top 10 for 5 years in a row.

Sustainability stays an necessary strategic focus for the financial institution, a dedication that it demonstrates all through its operations and enterprise.

Stepping as much as change

The focus is obvious in the way in which E.SUN has stepped as much as assist vitality transition, and combat local weather change. The financial institution has offered the financing wanted for such a change throughout each home in addition to abroad markets.

In 2015, it signed the Equator Principles, a standard baseline and threat administration framework for monetary establishments to establish, assess and handle environmental and social dangers when financing initiatives. Ever since, it has participated in renewable vitality financing as far afield as Australia and the US. To date, the financial institution has financed a capability of 1,495 MW of solar energy and three,746 MW of wind energy. Renewable vitality allocation capability reached 6 GW as of 2021.

E.SUN issued its first inexperienced bond in 2017. It has continued to be an everyday and main issuer in addition to underwriter of inexperienced and sustainable bonds, each in new Taiwan {dollars} in addition to the US greenback. The financial institution has helped world entities increase funds within the Taiwan-based capital marketplace for sustainable improvement. The checklist consists of Credit Agricole, Orsted, Goldman Sachs, and the federal government of Chile. These inexperienced issuances are a testomony to E.SUN’s capability in underwriting, as nicely the sustainability affect in debt capital in Taiwan.

In addition to capital markets funding and mission financing, E.SUN has additionally introduced ESG-linked mortgage financing to the market. It has thus supported shoppers in setting and attaining sure ESG-related targets, together with carbon discount, inclusion in sustainability indices, and inexperienced provide chain engagement.

Committing to transformation

When it involves science-based internet zero aligned emission reductions targets, E.SUN has made a really robust dedication, by signing the ‘Business Ambition for 1.5°C’ pledge. It is barely the third monetary establishment worldwide to obtain validation of its targets from the Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

The financial institution has set mid and long-term objectives to satisfy these commitments. All E.SUN’s home properties might be transformed into inexperienced buildings by 2027. Besides, E.SUN has joined the RE100 initiative and dedicated to utilizing renewable vitality throughout its world operations by 2040.

E.SUN carried out the SBT Project at first of 2021. The financial institution reviewed the carbon emissions of its investments and lending positions, and formally obtained the SBT approval after six months of examination, evaluate, and communication. After setting its SBT, E.SUN progressively modified its insurance policies and processes when it got here to funding and lending. The financial institution has began encouraging clients to cut back carbon emissions and make investments funds into low carbon industries, making a constructive affect with financing.

Collaborating in direction of frequent objectives

In addition to reworking its personal operations and actions, E.SUN is actively collaborating with among the nation’s main firms to advertise sustainability.

For occasion, 32 Taiwanese firms have been introduced collectively underneath the aegis of the E.SUN ESG and sustainability initiative. These corporations pledged to include ESG into their enterprise and implement the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The initiative has three key components: motion being taken by E.SUN and different firms to fight local weather change; a response to a collective purpose to cut back carbon emissions; and the adoption of a greater governance for local weather change.

Another instance is the financial institution’s dedication to part out coal from its portfolio by 2035. E.SUN is the primary financial institution in Asia to make such a press release. This is in response to The Glasgow Climate Pact, the primary UN local weather settlement in historical past that explicitly mandates a discount in the usage of coal. The coverage applies to all E.SUN’s abroad branches and drives energetic administration of carbon emissions from monetary belongings, with a rise in inexperienced and a discount in gray belongings.

The coverage is focused at firms with greater than 5% of their income from enterprise actions referring to coal, in addition to unconventional oil and gasoline. By 2035, E.SUN may have zero publicity, with exceptions made just for funding initiatives that may contribute to carbon discount for firms.

Ever since E.SUN was based in 1992, ESG has been part of its long-term technique. The financial institution believes it has set the usual for its friends throughout Asia. The general purpose of those measures and ideas is to assist inexperienced vitality improvement in Taiwan and to additional have constructive affect on world efforts to realize net-zero emissions.

For additional studying on E.SUN Bank’s initiatives within the ESG area, please visit its website.