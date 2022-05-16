“…Charter Plane Back”: Thomas Cup Winner Chirag Shetty Quips After Air India Post | Badminton News

Thomas Cup was one title that had evaded the Indian males’s badminton aspect for the longest time, however that ended on Sunday as India defeated Indonesia within the closing to clinch the gold medal. As quickly as, the ultimate level was gained by Kidambi Srikanth, tributes began pouring in on Twitter and Air India was among the many ones to congratulate the boys’s badminton workforce on making historical past.

Taking to Twitter, Air India’s deal with posted: “#FlyAI: Congratulations to the Indian Men’s Badminton Team for winning the #ThomasCup2022 beating 14-times champion Indonesia today. This victory will give wings to the dreams of all young sportspersons of our country. What a proud moment.”

To this tweet, the boys’s doubles participant, Chirag Shetty replied that he hopes to get a constitution airplane for travelling again to the nation. “Hope we can get a charter plane back,” he tweeted.

Hope we will get a constitution airplane again! https://t.co/Oz6h9kIBr7 — Chirag Shetty (@Shettychirag04) May 15, 2022

In the summit conflict, Lakshya Sen, Chirag Shetty, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Kidambi Srikanth had been at their finest and India sealed the competition inside the first three matches.

Talking in regards to the summit conflict between India and Indonesia, India took a 1-0 lead after Lakshya Sen beat Indonesia’s Anthony Ginting within the first match.

After this, India additional improved their result in 2-0 after Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got here from a recreation right down to beat Mohammad Ahsan and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo 18-21, 23-21, 21-19.

In the third match of the ultimate, Kidambi Srikanth triumphed over Jonatan Christie 21-15, 23-21 and ultimately, India went on to script historical past in entrance of a jam-packed crowd at Impact Arena in Bangkok.