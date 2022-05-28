Children among 31 killed at church fair stampede in Nigeria

ABUJA, Nigeria — A stampede Saturday at a church charity occasion in southern Nigeria left 31 folks lifeless and 7 injured, police instructed The Associated Press, a stunning growth at a program that aimed to supply hope to the needy. One witness stated the lifeless included a pregnant lady and lots of youngsters.

The stampede on the occasion organized by the Kings Assembly Pentecostal church in Rivers state concerned individuals who got here to the church’s annual “Shop for Free” charity program, in keeping with Grace Iringe-Koko, a police spokeswoman.

Such occasions are widespread in Nigeria, Africa’s largest economic system, the place greater than 80 million folks dwell in poverty, in keeping with authorities statistics.

Saturday’s charity program was supposed to start at 9 a.m. however dozens arrived as early as 5 a.m. to safe their place in line, Iringe-Koko stated. Somehow the locked gate was damaged open, making a stampede, she stated.

Godwin Tepikor from Nigeria’s National Emergency Management Agency stated first responders had been in a position to evacuate the our bodies of these trampled to demise and produce them to the morgue. Security forces cordoned off the realm.

Dozens of residents later thronged the scene, mourning the lifeless and providing any help they may to emergency employees. Doctors and emergency employees handled a number of the injured as they lay within the open subject. Videos from the scene confirmed the clothes, sneakers and different gadgets meant for the beneficiaries.

One witness who solely recognized himself as Daniel stated “there were so many children” among the dead. Five of the dead children were from one mother, he told the AP, adding that a pregnant woman also lost her life.

Some church members were attacked and injured by relatives of the victims after the stampede, according to witness Christopher Eze. The church declined to comment on the situation.

The police spokeswoman stated the seven injured had been “responding to treatment.”

The “Shop for Free” occasion was suspended whereas authorities investigated how the stampede occurred.

Nigeria has seen comparable stampedes prior to now.

Twenty-four folks died at an overcrowded church gathering within the southeastern state of Anambra in 2013, whereas no less than 16 folks had been killed in 2014 when a crowd acquired uncontrolled throughout a screening for presidency jobs within the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Associated Press journalist Hilary Uguru in Warri, Nigeria, contributed.