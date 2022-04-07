Children will need support to overcome trauma of war, UNICEF says

Manuel Fontaine, UNICEF’s director of emergency programmes, spoke to Euronews in regards to the plight of kids residing in Ukraine in the course of the struggle.

“Civilians are targets in general, and so of course, amongst them, there are many children and and of course, you know, when there’s a war like that, the children are caught in the middle,” Fontaine mentioned.

“We know that many have become have been killed, many have been injured and even more actually been displaced.”

Fontaine was in Zaporizhzhia a number of days in the past and mentioned youngsters will want a whole lot of assist to beat the psychological trauma of struggle.

“People are exhausted. They need help, they need our support. They need us to be there and start to receive the kind of first psychological aid there’s going to be so important.”

Watch the total interview within the video participant above.