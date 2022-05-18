Children’s hospital warns families to pack snacks, toys as wait times soar

The Royal Children’s Hospital Melbourne has confronted comparable capability pressures prior to now week. QCH has persistently suggested dad and mom to take kids to GPs for much less pressing complaints. Health Minister Yvette D’Ath stated GPs have been “working tirelessly”. “I know many of them have closed their books to new patients because they just can’t fit them in,” she stated. “We have so many GPs retiring and there’s not enough GPs coming into replace them.

“I have GPs in towns like Townsville who retire and there’s another 300 aged care residents who are not being cared for. “So what do they do? The staff pick up the phone to the Queensland Ambulance Service and ask for an ambulance to take that person to hospital because they don’t have qualified staff and they no longer are being serviced by GPs in their area.” Deputy Premier Steven Miles stated there was report demand on Monday at emergency departments and staff have been “getting smashed”. “What we have is an absolute collapse in access to primary healthcare,” he stated. “Lots and lots of people who can’t get to see a GP … many GPs are declining to see people with respiratory illnesses sometimes before they can get a COVID test, sometimes not at all, and that is driving lots and lots of people to our emergency departments.”