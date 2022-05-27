China and Russia veto new UN sanctions on North Korea for first time since 2006 | CNN



United Nations

CNN

Russia and China on Thursday vetoed a US-drafted United Nations Security Council decision to strengthen sanctions on North Korea in a vote the US ambassador to the UN known as harmful, disappointing and prone to gasoline Pyongyang’s program to develop nuclear-capable missile systems.

The transfer comes after greater than a dozen North Korean ballistic missile exams this yr, all of which violated earlier UN resolutions and which US officers argued necessitated one other worldwide response.

A decision wants 9 “yes” votes and no vetoes by the everlasting members of Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom or the United States to be adopted by the UN Security Council. The 13 different members of the Security Council voted to undertake the decision.

US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield blasted the vetoes from Russia and China, which hadn’t blocked any of the 9 earlier sanction votes made since 2006, saying the gravity of the menace from North Korea’s weapons program has not modified.

“For the first time in 15 years, a UN Security Council member has used a veto to stop the council from fulfilling its responsibility to hold the DPRK (North Korea) accountable for its unlawful proliferation,” the US envoy stated in a press release made on behalf of the US, Japan and South Korea.

“The vetoes today are dangerous. Those members today have taken a stance that not only undermines the Security Council’s previous action to which they have committed but also undermines our collective security.”

Speaking in a session at UN headquarters, Thomas-Greenfield added: “These council members have decided to shield a proliferator from facing the consequences of its actions and they have demonstrated the worthlessness of their word by giving an explicit nod of approval to the DPRK.”

North Korea has examined missiles on at the very least 16 events this yr, the latest on Wednesday, when it fired three missiles. At least considered one of North Korea’s exams this yr was believed to be of an intercontinental ballistic missile that would hit the US mainland.

China’s ambassador to the UN argued new sanctions on North Korea wouldn’t cease its weapons program and should as an alternative enhance its degree of testing.

New sanctions may additionally put additional strain on the humanitarian scenario in North Korea because it grapples with the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ambassador Zhang Jun stated.

Russia’s envoy additionally cited the Covid scenario in North Korea as a motive for its veto.

“The strengthening of the sanctions pressure on Pyongyang is not only useless but it’s extremely dangerous from the humanitarian consequences of such measures,” Russian Ambassador to the UN Vasily Alekseevich Nebenzya stated in translated feedback after the vote.

Nebenzya stated the previous 15 years of sanctions strain on North Korea had not labored.

“Starting in 2006, many restrictive resolutions were adopted against Pyongyang, however as history has shown us, the paradigm of sanctions has still not been able to guarantee security in the region or resolve issues of missile and nuclear non-proliferation,” the Russian envoy stated.

Leading as much as the vote, each China and Russia had urged Washington to difficulty a presidential assertion as an alternative of introducing the draft Security Council decision.

But Thomas-Greenfield, the US ambassador, stated China and Russia weren’t even open to dialogue of latest sanctions on Pyongyang.

“We have been circulating a draft of this resolution for nine weeks. In that time, the countries vetoing this resolution have refused to engage on the text, despite our commitment to inclusivity and flexibility during consultations,” she stated.