China is furious at Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is dealing with backlash in China over his participation in an upcoming profit live performance for Tibet.

The Matrix and John Wick star will be part of artists like Patti Smith, Jason Isbell and Iggy Pop on the Tibet House US Benefit Concert on March 3.

It is unknown how Reeves will take part.

News of the transfer prompted fury in China.

Lana Wachowski’s new launch The Matrix: Resurrections slumped on the field workplace in China, reportedly due to a boycott announced by Chinese nationalists.

Singapore newspaper The Straits Times reported the annual live performance is held across the time of the Tibetan New Year. Beijing is cautious of any occasions which have hyperlinks to the Tibetan independence motion.

The resolution by the Canadian to attend the occasion was criticised by social media customers in China.

One Weibo commenter wrote: “I used to be a fan of Reeves not only because he’s a great actor, but also because he has Chinese heritage. But apparently we hold different views on Tibetan issues and it’s a no-brainer for me to stop liking him because of that.”

Tibet is an autonomous area of China. The space was annexed by Beijing within the Fifties following the Battle of Chamdo.

The Seventeen Point Agreement, which was negotiated by the Dalai Lama, has since been repudiated and the Dalai Lama is exiled in India.

Tibet’s independence motion has been a trigger célèbre attracting the eye of celebrities and politicians.

It’s additionally a sensitive problem for Beijing. There are additionally separatist actions in Xinjiang (East Turkestan), Mongolia and Hong Kong.

China additionally claims sovereignty over Taiwan, though it’s ruled by the Republic of China.

The live performance has been held yearly since 1989 and shall be held nearly this 12 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Proceeds from the occasion will go to the Tibet House US, reportedly to advertise Tibetan tradition.

The live performance additionally marks the beginning of the Monlam Prayer Festival, a two-week competition previously held in Lhasa. It has been prohibited by the Chinese Communist Party for the previous 60 years.