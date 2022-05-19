China rejects US call to invite Taiwan to WHO assembly

China on Thursday angrily rejected a name for the World Health Organization to ask Taiwan to its annual meeting, after the United States pushed for the democratic island to take part.

Taiwan has been blocked from attending the meeting in recent times by China, which considers the island a renegade province to be reunified with the mainland.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken stated the US strongly advocates for the WHO to ask Taiwan to participate in its annual World Health Assembly as an observer, criticizing its exclusion as “unwarranted.”

Beijing lashed out in response to the feedback.

“We firmly oppose the relevant statement issued by the US,” stated Chinese overseas ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Thursday.

“There is only one China in the world, and Taiwan is an inalienable part,” he informed an everyday briefing.

Zhao added that Taiwan’s participation in worldwide organizations, together with the WHO, have to be dealt with in accordance with the “one-China principle.”

Taiwan was expelled from the WHO in 1972, a yr after shedding the “China” seat on the UN to the People’s Republic of China.

It was allowed to attend the WHO’s high annual conferences between 2009 and 2016 as an observer when relations with China had been hotter.

But Beijing has stepped up its marketing campaign to strain Taipei since President Tsai Ing-wen got here to energy, as she refuses to acknowledge its stance that self-ruled democratic Taiwan is a part of China.

Zhao added on Thursday that “any attempt to play the Taiwan card” or use the island in opposition to China was “doomed to fail.”

But Blinken, in an earlier assertion, stated: “As we continue to fight COVID-19 and other emerging health threats, Taiwan’s isolation from the preeminent global health forum is unwarranted and undermines inclusive global public health cooperation.”

Taiwan’s overseas ministry on Thursday expressed remorse and dissatisfaction that it has but to obtain an invite to attend the WHO assembly in Geneva.

“Our side thanks the US for leading and collaborating with other like-minded countries to help expand Taiwan’s international participation,” the ministry stated.

The World Health Assembly is scheduled to happen from May 22-28.

