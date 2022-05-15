China tensions loom as Okinawa marks 50 years since US handover

Okinawa, a string of tropical islands off far southwest Japan a lot nearer to Taiwan than Tokyo, suffered large devastation in World War II. Two months of bloody battles between US and Japanese forces left as many as a 3rd of its folks useless. Nearly 30 years of US rule adopted.

On May 15, 1972, the islands had been lastly returned to Japan in what was seen as a hopeful step ahead from the conflict’s painful legacy. But at this time they nonetheless host the vast majority of US navy bases in Japan, a satan’s discount that has offered jobs but additionally fed worries about crime and navy accidents.

Now, as China grows more and more assertive within the Pacific area and tensions rise round close by Taiwan — a self-governed island which Beijing considers its territory regardless of by no means having dominated it — Okinawans are involved that they might as soon as extra find yourself on the entrance strains, especially after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

“These are small islands,” stated a protester on the island of Miyako, host to Japan’s latest military base, declining to provide her identify.