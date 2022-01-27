Chinese Army Hands Over Missing Arunachal Teen To Indian Army: Minister

Arunachal Pradesh teen Miram Taron has been handed over to the Indian Army by PLA

New Delhi:

A teen from Arunachal Pradesh who went lacking alongside the Line of Actual Control with China has been handed over to the Indian Army, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted at the moment.

“The Chinese PLA has handed over the young boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being followed including the medical examination,” Mr Rijiju tweeted.

The Chinese PLA has handed over the younger boy from Arunachal Pradesh Shri Miram Taron to Indian Army. Due procedures are being adopted together with the medical examination. https://t.co/xErrEnix2h — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) January 27, 2022

China’s People Liberation Army, or PLA, had earlier confirmed that Mr Taron can be repatriated to the Indian facet. There was a delay earlier in repatriating him as a result of dangerous climate situations within the mountainous space.

On January 25, Mr Rijiju tweeted an announcement that mentioned some individuals reported that the Chinese PLA has taken Mr Taron into their custody.

The minister on Tuesday mentioned the protected return of the boy is a precedence and had appealed to individuals to be cautious in making statements about him.

The teen went lacking from an space near the LAC and the Indian Army had instantly approached the Chinese facet on January 19, asking for help in tracing and returning the teenager, in case the PLA had taken him of their custody.

An eyewitness, Johnny Yuing, who went with Mr Taron on that day, had mentioned, “I went with Miriam for hunting at Siyangla area but due to darkness we couldn’t proceed. Suddenly, Chinese PLA came and took Miriam in their captivity. They chased me but I managed to flee the area. I informed the nearest Indian army check post about the abduction. The next day, I returned to Tuting and informed Miriam’s family members and the Indian Army camp at Tuting.”

Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh shares the worldwide boundary with China. People from Arunachal Pradesh usually go to the inside areas for looking.