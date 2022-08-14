Ciraldo signs on as Bulldogs NRL coach

Cameron Ciraldo has signed a five-year deal to take over as coach at NRL membership Canterbury subsequent season.

The in-demand Penrith assistant has helped mastermind the defending premiers’ climb to dominance beneath Ivan Cleary.

But he is determined to take the step up into the top coach position on the Bulldogs after beforehand knocking again the Wests Tigers job.

Interim Bulldogs coach Mick Potter was eager to remain on after taking on from sacked coach Trent Barrett.

However Canterbury common supervisor of soccer Gus Gould needed Ciraldo, who has been in varied teaching roles on the Panthers since 2014, to fill the place.

His arrival at Belmore will doubtless safe star playmaker Matt Burton – who Ciraldo beforehand coached at Penrith – long-term at Canterbury.