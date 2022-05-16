Civilians — plus two anxious meerkats — endure searches and shelling as they flee Russia-occupied Kherson

And daily they run a gauntlet of harassment and worse from Russian troops.

One of the almost 5,000 individuals making an attempt to go away that day was Arkadiy, who had been beforehand detained by the occupying forces.

“For me, this was already the fifth attempt to leave the controlled territory. The previous four times it didn’t work out,” he informed CNN.

Arkadiy (whose second title CNN shouldn’t be publishing for his security) stated the column of automobiles that gathered on the city of Beryslav on the banks of the Dnieper river was greater than a mile lengthy. It stayed there in a single day and was then allowed to go away on May 12.

“What surprised me was that suddenly Russians let us go through checkpoint without any examination,” he stated. He had heard tales of in depth checks, telephones being examined and property stolen.

Yulia Bondarenko was additionally within the convoy and he or she additionally anticipated the Russians to take issues. “Evacuated people know about this from Telegram chats and don’t even take anything valuable with them,” she stated.

“Russians almost always ask for cigarettes and lighters,” she stated. Electronics have been usually confiscated too — power-banks and reminiscence playing cards, for instance. But “smartphones are generally not taken away by Russians,” Bondarenko stated, “although they are closely inspected: They check messages and photo galleries.”

Bondarenko stated that others had informed her the Russians would usually pressure individuals to take off their garments as a result of they “are looking for tattoos of nationalist content. Everyone is well aware of this, and it is unlikely that nationalists with tattoos will try to leave the region this way. It is a very big risk.”

The convoy leaving Beryslav had some 200 automobiles — one minibus for a dozen individuals was full of double that quantity, Arkadiy stated.

The journey took them by means of open, flat countryside on minor roads. But simply after it handed the ultimate Russian checkpoint, the column of some 200 automobiles got here underneath hearth close to a spot known as Davydiv Brid, the place Russian management ends.

Arkadiy stated two shells landed concurrently. Vehicles forward of him have been peppered with shrapnel — tires shredded and windshields shattered. Seven or eight automobiles have been badly broken, however timber in conjunction with the street absorbed a number of the impression.

“Everyone immediately began to hide behind the cars. Everyone was scared, people with children in their arms. The children screamed, even the men were panicking,” Arkadiy stated.

Bondarenko, who was in the identical convoy, informed CNN that they’d simply cleared the final Russian checkpoint when “people started running and hiding. But we stayed in the car, we had a lot of animals. We couldn’t take them all out at once.”

Bondarenko’s menagerie included canine, cats — and two meerkats. The meerkats had been rescued after a petting zoo in Kherson was shelled.

After the shelling, Bondarenko stated: “We drove very quickly. People from the cars that were hit were picked up by other people from the column.”

It’s nonetheless unclear the place the shelling got here from. Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih navy administration, stated on Thursday that Russian artillery had fired on the column of automobiles and that two individuals had acquired shrapnel wounds.

Others have associated equally harrowing escapes from Kherson. Katerina Torgunova lived together with her husband and 3-year outdated daughter within the city of Oleshky.

The day they left, she stated, “We passed the first two checkpoints relatively calmly, and at the third checkpoint, we had huge problems. The Russians started firing flash flares into the air as we approached them.”

“Then we were pulled out of the car, they started to curse us. My husband was searched for a long time,” she stated.

Some spoke of being on the street for 2 days looking for a method out of Kherson.

Julia Kartuzova and her two kids needed to sleep in a single day in a kindergarten as they tried to seek out an escape route.

Then got here what she and others name the “gray zone” — the no man’s land between Russian and Ukrainian management.

“There are fights going on. It was very dangerous there because the shells fell right there, 100 meters from our car,” Kartuzova stated. “We lost count of how many checkpoints we had to go through. There must have been more than 100 in total.”

Arkadiy stated the principle routes out of Kherson to Mykolaiv, which continues to be in Ukrainian arms, are closely broken and sometimes impassable. He had heard that 15 automobiles had been shelled on the principle street, which has seen intense combating.

Hennadii Lahuta, head of Kherson regional navy administration, stated the Russians haven’t authorised a single “green corridor” for evacuation from Kherson for the reason that starting of the occupation. For per week initially of May, Lahuta stated, the Russians had blocked the route taken by Arkadiy and others.

On May 11, the Russians allowed individuals to make use of that route once more, which explains the sudden mass exodus.

As for the lives they left behind, the evacuees stated the state of affairs in Kherson was turning into more durable.

Arkadiy informed CNN: “There’s still a large number of pro-Ukrainian people in Kherson.”

He attended protests there in March. The Russians had been on edge and had thrown stun grenades with out provocation, he informed CNN.

“At one of the bigger rallies in Kherson city, a column of armored vehicles had arrived to disperse the crowd. There was no specific leader of these protests, we all just wanted a better future for our children,” Arkadiy stated.

Arkadiy stated he had spoken at rallies and had then been detained and brought to a navy base that the Russians had taken over.

“They try to co-opt everyone they catch. Their idea is: If the opinion leader is on their side, it is very profitable, it is much better than just shooting him,” he stated.

“I managed to convince them that I would cooperate with them,” Arkadiy stated, “and one of the officers told me, ‘Now you are supporting Soviet power.’ Imagine what’s going on in their head.”

The evacuees are attempting to start out over in areas past Russian management, however the conflict has adopted them.

Kartuzova and her kids ended up in Odesa, the place they discovered themselves in a basement as cruise missiles struck the southern port metropolis on May 9.

“During the bombing, I tried to find someone to message with. And people in Mykolaiv corresponded with me, supported me,” she stated.

Hours later, Mykolaiv was shelled and Kartuzova stated she “corresponded with them and supported them for the half night. It’s crazy.”

Not everybody has settled away from dwelling. Torgunova stated her husband had gone again to Oleshky regardless of his expertise by the hands of Russian troops: “We have a house there, he went back to look after it.”

The meerkats, nonetheless, have tailored to a brand new life in Kyiv.