Coach: US Goalkeeper Suffered Frostbite At St. Paul World Cup Qualifier Match

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena says goalkeeper Matt Turner suffered frostbite in the course of the U.S. national team’s World Cup qualifier in Minnesota however is sidelined with an unrelated harm.

Turner tweeted Saturday that the United States’ Feb. 2 World Cup qualifier in frigid climate at St. Paul “has nothing to do with what’s kept me off the field these last few weeks.”

“I had a brief bout of tendinitis after that game in my left foot that was quickly resolved and back to 100%,” he wrote. “After that, I resumed preseason with the Revolution and training before playing in the final friendly of preseason. Early on in that game a reckless and unnecessary preseason sliding challenge came in which left me a hairline fracture in my right foot.”

Arena mentioned March 8 that Turner was injured throughout a follow recreation at Los Angeles FC. New England mentioned it was throughout a closed-door scrimmage that came about Feb. 9.

Arena was requested after Saturday evening’s 1-0 house loss to the New York Red Bulls whether or not there was any relation between Turner’s harm and the sport in Minnesota, when the kickoff temperature was 3 levels with a minus-14 wind chill at Allianz Field.

“Well, personally I told them in advance, I thought it was stupid to be playing teams of that quality, thinking that they have to be in those kinds of conditions,” Arena mentioned. “Having said that, we’ve been playing in a mess in previous games here. But U.S. Soccer, I personally felt, could’ve played in any venue in the country and would’ve succeeded in those games. So, Matt’s injury that he has now is not a result of the injury he suffered in the game in Minnesota.”

The 27-year-old Turner, who has agreed to a summer season switch to Arsenal, missed the United States’ final three World Cup qualifiers and his fifth straight MLS match Saturday.

Arena, a former U.S. nationwide group coach and a member of the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame, was requested whether or not there was communication between the Revolution and the us on Turner’s harm.

MORE: In Just 8 Minutes, Teen Suffers 1st-Degree Frostbite Outside NHL Winter Classic

“The injury he has now has nothing to do with the frostbite he suffered in Minnesota,” Arena mentioned. “There was no confusion. The frostbite was on one foot. The harm he has now could be on the opposite foot. So, you’ll be able to’t — there’s no connection to it.

“Having said that, Canada is not playing around with venues, but Canada’s playing games in Canada. What are they going to do in February? Where are they going to go? The only place they could probably go to that’s a little bit more suitable in terms of climate, is probably Vancouver, indoors on a turf field in a dome. But that’s now been part of the game in CONCACAF. And it probably always has been. When I coached the national team, there was always little gimmicks that countries played to try and get an edge.”

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This materials is probably not revealed, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)