College baseball players die in car crash hours after winning conference title

Two school baseball gamers died in a horrific head-on collision on a Georgia highway Saturday hours after their workforce received the convention title.

LaGrange College freshmen baseball pitchers Stephen Bartolotta, 18, and Jacob Brown, 19, had been killed within the crash that occurred on Roanoke Road in LaGrange at about 9:15 p.m., in keeping with Georgia State Patrol.

Brown, who was on the mound for Saturday’s sport, was behind the wheel when he tried to cross a automobile in entrance him by crossing the double yellow line, however wound up placing a pickup truck heading in the wrong way, police stated.

The driver of the pickup truck, Rico Dunn, 24, additionally died within the wreck.

Both Brown and Bartolotta had been pronounced lifeless on the scene.

Dunn, who had celebrated his sister’s birthday earlier the identical day, according to WSB-TV, was rushed to an space hospital, the place died of his accidents early Sunday morning.

Rico Dunn, the driving force of the pickup truck the gamers crashed into, was additionally killed. GoFundMe

“I am deeply saddened to make you aware that we have suffered the loss of two students last night,” LaGrange College President Dr, Susanna Baxter stated in a Sunday assertion to the faculty neighborhood. “Baseball players Stephen Bartolotta and Jacob Brown were both killed in a tragic car accident.”

The two pitchers and their Division III workforce, the LaGrange College Panthers, had simply crushed North Carolina Wesleyan for his or her fifth straight USA South Tournament title. With the victory, the Panthers acquired the automated bid within the upcoming NCAA Division III nationwide match.

“Coming on the heels of the team’s conference championship win yesterday, this news hits our baseball players especially hard,” Baxter stated. “There simply are no words.”