Comic slammed for vicious Britney tweet

A comic has copped warmth from Britney followers for tweeting concerning the singer’s conservatorship after she posted a number of bare pictures on Instagram this week.

Comedian Bonnie McFarlane caught the wrath of Britney Spears followers after suggesting the pop star ought to nonetheless be below a conservatorship.

“that free britney thing might’ve been a mistake,” the previous Last Comic Standing star, 48, tweeted Wednesday.

While McFarlane didn’t clarify her practice of thought, her put up got here after Spears, 40, shared a collection of nude photos and videos of herself on vacation with her fiance, Sam Asghari.

The Britney Army was fast to defend the Grammy winner, noting that she has stated she remains to be “healing” after the termination of her nearly 14-year conservatorship in November 2021.

“In what world is this funny or ok like I’m actually confused?” one Twitter consumer replied to McFarlane.

“This isn’t the take you thought it was. She’s allowed to post whatever she wants especially while she heals from the decade of trauma,” one other wrote.

“‘Omg a famous woman posting topless?!???!!!? We need to take her rights!!!!’ Log off and never log back on,” a 3rd tweeted.

“Because she is comfy displaying her physique? Or as a result of she’s just a little quirky? Freedom isn’t based mostly on what you resolve is ‘normal,‘” another echoed.

“You win some, you lose some. This tweet was definitely an L,” one more fan concluded.

In response to the backlash, McFarlane tweeted later in the day, “I’m a comic however you’re proper,” although she didn’t delete her unique put up.

McFarlane’s supervisor didn’t instantly reply to Page Six’s request for remark.

Spears has lengthy credited the #FreeBritney motion for giving her the braveness to talk out in opposition to her state of affairs throughout two courtroom testimonies final summer season.

The Toxic singer advised a Los Angeles decide that her conservatorship was “abusive” and that she wished to press costs in opposition to her estranged father, Jamie Spears, for his position in it.

As #FreeBritney activists helped unfold the phrase on social media and through rallies outdoors an LA courthouse, the eye on Britney’s case continued to develop, main to 2 explosive New York Times documentaries detailing how the entertainer continued to make hundreds of thousands of {dollars} whereas below her dad’s management.

Britney, who had been appointed an lawyer when her conservatorship started in February 2008, received the best to rent her personal lawyer for the primary time final July. She selected former federal prosecutor Mathew Rosengart, who labored swiftly to have Jamie, 69, suspended as conservator in September earlier than the association ended altogether lower than two months later.

“I honestly think you guys saved my life … 100 per cent,” Britney advised her followers in an Instagram video on the time, including, “You guys rock.”

This article initially appeared on the New York Post and is reproduced right here with permission