Congress Debate On Age Limit As Strategy Camp Begins Today: 10 Points

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will handle the get together leaders on the Chintan Shivir, which was referred to as within the aftermath of the opposition get together’s five-state debacle in current elections.

Around 400 leaders are attending the brainstorming session. A majority of them have held one place or the opposite within the organisation or on the Centre, mentioned Sonia Gandhi earlier this week after a Congress Working Committee (CWC) assembly on Monday to plan the meet.

Amid makes an attempt by the Congress to reboot forward of essential polls, the get together is debating an age ceiling in addition to a time period restrict for Rajya Sabha members.

The assembly will deliberate on drawing in additional leaders under 50 with at the least half the positions within the get together reserved for them.

According to get together leaders, these proposals have been left open-ended and will likely be mentioned additional on the brainstorming session. Speaking to NDTV, Rahul Gandhi loyalist and General Secretary taking care of Telangana, Manick Tagore, mentioned: ” The party needs to represent the youth since 60% of India’s population is below 40 years. This has to reflect in all our party units and posts we hold too”.

A “One Family One Ticket” rule could resurface because the get together discusses a revival plan to test its electoral slide since 2014. The controversial rule was among the many proposals mentioned on the CWC assembly.

Even whether it is cleared on the mega gathering, the rule could not apply to the Gandhis, which reinforces critics’ views that the get together will try not more than beauty modifications at a time there are requires a management overhaul. The Congress additionally plans discussions on “communal polarisation” and preps for state polls and the 2024 nationwide election, leaders say.

In her assertion, Sonia Gandhi mentioned she was “determined” to make sure that the Chintan Shivir “heralds a restructured organisation to meet the many ideological, electoral and managerial challenges” earlier than the get together.

Six teams have been shaped, and they’re going to take up topics associated to the organisation, the financial and political scenario within the nation, social justice, farmers and youth. “Every group will have 60 to 70 people. No paper discussion will take place,” information company ANI quoted sources as saying.