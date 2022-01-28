Congress To Form Government In Goa, Uttarakhand, Punjab: Sachin Pilot

Sachin Pilot mentioned Congress will type the federal government in Punjab with overwhelming majority (File)

Chandigarh:

Congress chief Sachin Pilot on Friday exuded confidence that his get together will put up a stupendous efficiency within the February 20 meeting polls in Punjab and retain energy with an awesome majority.

“We will again form the government in Punjab with an overwhelming majority,” the senior chief from Rajasthan advised a information convention right here which he addressed together with Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera.

Mr Pilot mentioned senior chief Rahul Gandhi has already mentioned the get together will go together with a chief minister face in Punjab polls and the choice will likely be taken after consulting get together staff.

Regarding the polls in different states, Mr Pilot mentioned, “I have full confidence that we will form government in Goa, Uttarakhand, and Punjab”.

Mr Pilot mentioned he was campaigning in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday and accused the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party of failing to play the function opposition.

“For five years, neither the Samajwadi Party nor BSP played the role of opposition. Be it Lakhimpur Kheri, Unnao, Hathras, or Dalit issues, it was the Congress which raised these issues,” he said.

In Uttar Pradesh, the ruling BJP is feeling jittery, Mr Pilot alleged.

“A dozen of their MLAs and a few ministers have abandoned the get together,” he said while accusing the BJP of playing “divisive politics”.

People have seen via these video games and the saffron get together can now not idiot the voters, he mentioned.

He mentioned the BJP-led central authorities talks about doubling the farmers’ earnings, however that has not occurred but.

Farmers from varied components of the nation agitated towards the three farm legal guidelines for multiple 12 months and so lots of them died in the course of the extended stir, he mentioned.

“Will the families of those farmers not question the government,” he mentioned.

Mr Pilot mentioned Congress is the one get together which along with its allies can defeat the BJP on the nationwide stage.

Referring to final 12 months’s bypolls in varied meeting and parliament constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Karnataka whereby the BJP suffered a setback, Mr Pilot mentioned the outcomes had been a verdict towards the “anti-people” insurance policies of the BJP-led dispensation.

He additionally slammed the BJP-led authorities on the Centre over “high prices” of fuel and cooking gas and other essential commodities and the “rising fee” of unemployment.

