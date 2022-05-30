Congress’s Rajya Sabha List Spurs More Dissent With “Outsiders” Charge

Rajya Sabha Elections: Elections for 57 seats will likely be held on June 10.

New Delhi:

The Congress list of Rajya Sabha candidates has precipitated huge resentment within the ranks, particularly among the many “dissenters” and people neglected.

Sources near the G-23 or Group of 23 “dissenters” within the Congress have raised many questions on the selection of candidates for the higher home of parliament. The celebration has chosen “outsiders” in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the 2 states the place it’s in energy.

Rajeev Shukla, Ajay Maken, and Jairam Ramesh have been named from Chhattisgarh, Haryana, and Karnataka within the listing of 10 candidates from seven states for the Rajya Sabha polls on June 10.

P Chidambaram, who’s in Rajya Sabha, has as soon as once more been named from Tamil Nadu and Ranjeet Ranjan has been fielded from Chhattisgarh. Vivek Tankha is the Congress candidate from Madhya Pradesh.

But Uttar Pradesh, a state with simply two Congress MLAs, has three celebration representatives, the dissenters level out; two are from the identical district- Pramod Tiwari and Imran Pratapgarhi.

Imran Pratapgarhi, the Congress minority division chairperson and a poet, has been fielded from Maharashtra.

An outsider was additionally named from Haryana, the rebels say, although Kumari Selja, a Dalit chief, may have been chosen.

“Whatever happened to the Udaipur ‘Chintan Shivir’ resolve to have better representation for Dalits and women,” a Congress chief questioned.

Many leaders have questioned why there is no such thing as a strategic illustration from states the place elections will likely be held this 12 months and the following.

The celebration yesterday introduced 10 candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections, skipping many distinguished leaders.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Mukul Wasnik and Pramod Tiwari are candidates representing Rajasthan although none belong to the state.

A Congress MLA, Sanyam Lodha, mentioned the celebration must clarify why nobody was nominated from Rajasthan. “The Congress party should tell what is the reason for not making any Congress leader/worker from Rajasthan, a candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections,” he wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia additionally took a swipe with a tweet – “Congress’s Chintan Shivir took place in Rajasthan. Now look at another achievement of this thinking. Observe the quota of local candidates….without ‘local’ who will be ‘vocal’..?”

कांग्रेस का चिंतन शिविर हुआ राजस्थान में, अब लीजिये इस चिंतन की एक और उपलब्धि…अब स्थानीय उम्मीदवारों का टोटा….बिना “लोकल” कौन होगा “वोकल”…#RajyaSabhaElections — Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) May 29, 2022

Pawan Kheda, who’s from Rajasthan, was broadly seen as a shoo-in from the Congress however he was not on the Rajya Sabha listing both. “Maybe there is something missing in my penance,” he tweeted this morning. As the BJP seized his publish to focus on the Congress, Mr Kheda toned down his criticism and mentioned the Congress has given him his id. “I am not only in agreement with this view of mine but also stand by it,” he mentioned, tagging considered one of his tweets just a few days in the past wherein he had mentioned Congress leaders should not neglect that their id was due to the celebration.

‘शायद मेरी तपस्या में कुछ कमी रह गई’ — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) May 29, 2022

Responding to Mr Kheda’s preliminary tweet, nevertheless, Congress chief Nagma wrote, “Our 18 years of penance also fell short in front of Imran Bhai.”

She additionally posted: “Sonia Ji, our Congress president, had personally committed to accommodating me in Rajya Sabha in 2003/04. When I joined the Congress party on her behest we weren’t in power then. Since then, it’s been 18 years, they didn’t find an opportunity. Mr Imran is accommodated in RS from Maha. I ask, am I less deserving?”

SoniaJi our Congress president had personally dedicated to accommodating me in RS in 2003/04 whn I joined Congressparty on her behest we weren’t in energy thn.Since then it has been 18Yrs they dint discover a chance Mr Imran is accommodated in RS frm Maha I ask am I much less deserving — Nagma (@nagma_morarji) May 30, 2022

That precipitated a ripple, with one other Congress chief becoming a member of in.

Congress chief Acharya Pramod Krishnam, responding to Nagma, wrote that the “penance” of Salman Khurshid, Tariq Anwar and Ghulam Nabi Azad was of over 40 years, however they too have been “martyred”.

“‘Suppression of talent is a ‘suicidal step’ for the party,” he tweeted in Hindi.