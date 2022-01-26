Convinced Akhilesh Yadav In “3 Mins” For Ticket: Samajwadi Party Leader

A graduate from Symbiosis in Pune, Roopali Dixit went overseas for an MBA from Cardiff University

It took Roopali Dixit simply three minutes to persuade the Samajwadi Party chief to present her the ticket to struggle the meeting elections from Fatehabad. Or so she says.

Her pitch to the Samajwadi Party included the point out of the grudge she held in opposition to the BJP candidate over a video clip wherein he allegedly insulted her father — who’s in jail for homicide – and the Thakur neighborhood.

While in search of to avenge the “insult”, she stated she does not imagine in casteism and desires clear and correct allocation in authorities schemes for the poor from all communities.

“I met Samajwadi President president Akhilesh Yadav and he asked me what I wanted. I said I want to fight against the BJP candidate, Chhotelal Verma, because of the objectionable comment, and I also promise you that I will win this seat,” Ms Dixit, who had earlier tried to get the nomination from the BJP, advised PTI.

The Samajwadi Party apparently dumped the candidate that they had picked earlier for the 34-year-old legislation graduate who additionally holds two postgraduate levels from universities within the United Kingdom.

A graduate from Symbiosis in Pune, she went overseas for an MBA from Cardiff University and an MA in advertising and marketing and promoting from University of Leeds. Ms Dixit then labored with a multinational agency in Dubai for 3 years.

Her father Ashok Dixit, who as soon as fought an election on the SP ticket, is now 75 and in jail since 2007.

When he, her uncle and three different relations had been sentenced to life imprisonment in 2015 by a Firozabad court docket for the homicide of faculty instructor Suman Dubey, she determined to give up the MNC job and return.

Ashok Dixit, as soon as thought to be a “bahubali“, or a muscleman, fought the elections first in 1996 on an SP ticket, after which in 2002 as a Bahujan Samaj Party candidate. In 2007, he contested as an unbiased, earlier than his arrest the identical yr.

He misplaced all thrice.

“After a single call from my father, I came back to India in 2015 to manage my family and its business,” Roopali Dixit stated. Back house, she studied legislation and secured a level to assist her father within the case in opposition to him.

She made Fatehabad her ‘karmabhoomi‘ to “fulfil my father’s dream”.

Mr Dixit tried her luck first with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“After my return, I began working for my constituency and meeting people. I also joined the BJP in 2017 and campaigned for its candidate Jitendra Verma, who even won the elections,” she stated.

This time, she tried to get a ticket for herself however the BJP picked a person who she alleged had referred to as her father names.

“I was very disturbed when the BJP fielded Chhotelal Verma, a former MLA from the Fatehabad seat in this election,” she stated.

“After that, I was determined to teach him a lesson and contest against him to avenge the insult to my father and people of the Thakur community,” she stated.

“After my ticket was finalised for the seat, I have been visiting and meeting my people in every village of the constituency. I aim to bring transparency and provide benefits of government schemes to everyone, whether they support me or not,” she stated.

“In my constituency, girls who want to study in Agra city are not able to travel due to transportation problems. I would solve this issue. I want to encourage youth to be educated and become self-dependent,” she added.

Stray cattle destroying crops is one other downside within the space, she stated.

“My aim would be to work for all, just as the district collector does. I won’t work as an MLA, I will work as a DM,” she promised.