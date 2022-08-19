Corgi patiently sits while getting a haircut. Viral video wins hearts

Dog videos are all the time fantastic to look at. The clips capturing the totally different antics of the pooches go away folks smiling and blissful. Just like this video shared on Twitter is doing. Featuring a Corgi, the video is leaving folks amused. There is a risk it is going to have the identical impact on you too.

Though it’s unclear when or the place the video was first shared, it has gone viral after being re-posted on Twitter. The video reveals a Corgi getting a haircut. The clip is posted with a caption that reads, “How corgis get haircuts.” The video has gained folks over as a result of it reveals the canine patiently ready whereas getting the haircut.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video was shared a number of hours in the past. Since being posted, it has gathered over 1.6 million views and the numbers are shortly rising. The share has additionally acquired a number of likes. Many took to the feedback part to share their reactions to the video.

“Just a little off the top and not too much off the sides plz,” wrote a Twitter person imagining the Corgi’s ideas. “It will become the cutest creature in the world,” posted one other. “He’s gorgeous,” expressed a 3rd.