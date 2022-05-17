Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India Reports Over 2,000 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India Covid Live: India additionally reported 27 new Covid deaths on Monday.

New Delhi:

India on Monday reported a complete of two,202 new COVID-19 circumstances, taking the nation’s coronavirus tally to 4,31,23,801. According to the Union Health Ministry knowledge, lively circumstances dipped to 17,317.

The dying depend climbed to five,24,241 with 27 contemporary fatalities within the final 24 hours.

The lively circumstances comprised 0.04 per cent of the overall infections, whereas the nationwide COVID-19 restoration fee was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry stated.

A lower of 375 circumstances has been recorded within the lively COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The each day positivity fee was recorded at 0.74 per cent and weekly positivity fee was recorded at 0.59 per cent, in response to the well being ministry.

Here are the LIVE Updates on Coronavirus Cases in India:

