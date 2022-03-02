‘Couldn’t believe it’: Former Essendon captain Tim Watson rubbishes Mick Malthouse’s Bombers prediction

Former Essendon captain Tim Watson has rubbished Mick Malthouse’s declare that the Bombers are bolters to win the flag.

Former Essendon captain Tim Watson has rubbished ex-Collingwood coach Mick Malthouse’s declare that the Bombers are bolters to win the 2022 AFL premiership.

On the weekend, Malthouse urged that Essendon have been able to securing its first flag in 22 years this 12 months – regardless of the Bombers not profitable a finals match since they defeated Melbourne within the 2004 elimination last, greater than 6300 days in the past.

Watch each 2022 AFL Pre-Season match Live & Ad-Break Free During Play on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-Days Free Now.

Essendon completed eighth on the 2021 AFL ladder, however have been toppled by eventual finalists the Western Bulldogs of their elimination last.

Malthouse, who’s a three-time premiership coach, was impressed with what he noticed from Ben Rutten in his first 12 months as Essendon mentor, and tipped the Bombers to go all the way in which this winter.

But Watson politely disagreed.

Speaking to SEN Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Watson identified that Essendon’s ahead is closely undermanned – Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti and Jake Stringer are nonetheless working their manner again from setbacks, whereas Cale Hooker has retired from the sport.

“I couldn’t believe it on the weekend when Mick Malthouse said Essendon would win the flag this year because they’ve got some real gaps in their game at the moment,” he defined.

“One of those is their forward line. I don’t agree with his prediction. My concern at this stage is McDonald-Tipungwuti, he’s still their best small forward.

“Then you’ve got Jake Stringer who at the moment has a problem with his groin. Those groin problems, they don’t necessarily go away without a long break.

“If they try and manage him and that means he doesn’t train a lot, whatever it might be, you’ve got your two most dangerous forwards possibly are going to have interrupted seasons.

“I don’t think they’ve got the players necessarily to cover those.

“I think their midfield is really good, their defence is good. They’re good, but they need the other players so I’m not as bullish as some other people are.”

McDonald-Tipungwuti, who stepped away from the Bombers over the summer time for psychological well being causes, is just not anticipated to function within the opening few rounds of the 2022 premiership.

“He’s got a lot of work to do,” Watson added.

“Talking to people at the club when I was out there last week, he still has a lot of work to do both physically and mentally. Gee they need him.”

Meanwhile, Dyson Heppell will captain Essendon for a sixth-straight 12 months in 2022 on the head of a streamlined Bombers management group.

Essendon will face St Kilda at Marvel Stadium on Saturday night, with the primary bounce scheduled for 7.10pm AEDT.