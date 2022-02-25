Counsil of Europe’s condemned armed attack on Ukraine by Russian Federation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 24

Trend:

The Committee of Ministers Council of Europe condemns within the

strongest phrases the armed assault on Ukraine by the Russian

Federation in violation of worldwide regulation, mentioned a choice

adopted at present, on the finish of a unprecedented assembly which introduced

collectively the representatives of the 47 Council of Europe member

states, Trend

studies.

“Decided to look at directly, and in shut co-ordination

with the Parliamentary Assembly and the Secretary General, the

measures to be taken in response to the intense violation by the

Russian Federation of its statutory obligations as a Council of

Europe member State;

urged the Russian Federation to instantly and unconditionally

stop its army operations in Ukraine;

condemned the popularity by the Russian Federation of the

Ukrainian oblasts of Donetsk and Luhansk as impartial

entities;

reiterated their unwavering dedication to the independence,

sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine inside its

internationally recognised borders;

expressed their assist to Ukraine and their solidarity with its

folks”, determination mentioned.

The Committee of Ministers additionally agreed to carry an additional

extraordinary assembly on 25 February 2022 with a view to

contemplating measures to be taken, together with below Article 8 (*) of

the Statute of the Council of Europe.”