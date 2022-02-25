Counsil of Europe’s condemned armed attack on Ukraine by Russian Federation
The Committee of Ministers Council of Europe condemns within the
strongest phrases the armed assault on Ukraine by the Russian
Federation in violation of worldwide regulation, mentioned a choice
adopted at present, on the finish of a unprecedented assembly which introduced
collectively the representatives of the 47 Council of Europe member
“Decided to look at directly, and in shut co-ordination
with the Parliamentary Assembly and the Secretary General, the
measures to be taken in response to the intense violation by the
Russian Federation of its statutory obligations as a Council of
Europe member State;
urged the Russian Federation to instantly and unconditionally
stop its army operations in Ukraine;
condemned the popularity by the Russian Federation of the
Ukrainian oblasts of Donetsk and Luhansk as impartial
entities;
reiterated their unwavering dedication to the independence,
sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine inside its
internationally recognised borders;
expressed their assist to Ukraine and their solidarity with its
folks”, determination mentioned.
The Committee of Ministers additionally agreed to carry an additional
extraordinary assembly on 25 February 2022 with a view to
contemplating measures to be taken, together with below Article 8 (*) of
the Statute of the Council of Europe.”