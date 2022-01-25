Cousin Of Missing Teen Zion Foster Charged With Lying To Police

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (AP) — A younger man was charged Monday with mendacity to police in an investigation of a lacking Detroit-area teenager.

The man is a cousin of Zion Foster, a 17-year-old from Eastpointe who was carrying her Detroit Wing Company meals uniform when she was final seen on Jan. 4.

District Court Judge Kathleen Galen, noting the investigation, set the person’s bond at $250,000.

“He’s in good spirits,” mentioned lawyer Matthew Licata, who represented the person on the preliminary courtroom look. “He vehemently denies the charges and looks forward to the court proceedings.”

James Royster mentioned his daughter is a highschool senior who wouldn’t merely disappear.

“We were talking about her graduation and what dress she wanted to wear and what college she might want to go to. There was a lot going on,” Royster mentioned.

