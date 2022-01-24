Coveney says Russian military exercises ‘on the western borders of the EU’ are not welcome

Arriving at at this time’s (24 January) Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, Irish Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney instructed gathered reporters that Russia had notified Ireland that they intend to undertake navy workout routines about 240 km from Ireland’s south west coast.

The workout routines are going down inside Ireland’s unique financial zone, however in worldwide waters so Ireland has no energy to forestall them from occurring. Nevertheless, Coveney has made it clear to the Russian ambassador to Ireland that the rise in navy exercise with the build-up of troops round Ukraine just isn’t welcome.

“The fact that they’re choosing to do this on the western borders of the EU, off the Irish coast, is something that in our view is simply not welcome and not wanted right now, particularly in the coming weeks.#,” mentioned Coveney. He will temporary the EU ministers on this growth.

