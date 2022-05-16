World
covid 19: Covid-19 may spread rapidly in North Korea, WHO warns – Times of India
GENEVA: The World Health Organization warned on Monday that COVID-19 might unfold quickly in North Korea, the place it stated vaccination programmes had but to start.
“With the country yet to initiate Covid-19 vaccination, there is risk that the virus may spread rapidly among the masses unless curtailed with immediate and appropriate measures,” stated Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO’s regional director for South-East Asia, in a press release despatched to journalists.
In the identical assertion, the WHO stated it had but to obtain details about the reported outbreak instantly from native authorities.
