Covid-19 wrap: Omicron behind nearly all Italy’s infections, more Nigerians take up vaccine jabs | News24

Covid-19 kills at the very least 5 635 702 individuals globally
The coronavirus has killed at the very least 5 635 702
individuals because the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, based on an
AFP tally compiled from official sources on Friday.
The US has recorded essentially the most Covid deaths with 878 467,
adopted by Brazil with 625 085, India on 492 327 and Russia 329 443.
Taking under consideration extra mortality linked to
Covid-19, the WHO estimates the general loss of life toll could possibly be two to 3 instances
larger.
– AFP
EU chief slammed
The EU’s personal watchdog blasts European Commission
chief Ursula von der Leyen for protecting secret textual content messages with Pfizer’s CEO
about buying vaccine doses, saying it “constituted
maladministration”.
– AFP
More Nigerians take up Covid-19 photographs after expired
doses destroyed
ABUJA
– Abubakar Yusuf, a casual Nigerian dealer, mentioned he was scared to get a Covid-19
shot after listening to the nation had shares of expired vaccines. That modified,
nevertheless, when well being authorities destroyed greater than 1,000,000 expired doses
final month.
Nigeria’s
vaccine rollout has slowly gained tempo since then as public confidence
will increase and the federal government has assured residents they won’t obtain expired
doses.
Nigerians
like Yusuf had been rattled by experiences of vaccines with looming expiry dates and
fearful about whether or not the photographs they’d get had been secure and efficient,
complicating the federal government’s efforts to get as many photographs into arms as
attainable.
Nigeria,
like different African international locations, initially struggled to get doses as wealthy nations
snapped up restricted provides. Deliveries later picked up, however some photographs donated
by particular person international locations or by way of the worldwide vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX arrived
with a really quick shelf life, main them to run out.
Nigeria
has mentioned it’s going to now not settle for vaccines near expiry.
– REUTERS
Omicron behind practically all infections in Italy,
well being physique says
MILAN
– The extremely contagious Omicron coronavirus now accounts for practically all new
infections in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) mentioned on Friday,
accounting for nearly 96% of instances in a flash 17 January survey.
The
earlier survey from 3 January confirmed Omicron was chargeable for 81% of instances.
“In
Italy on January 17, the Omicron variant was predominant, with an estimated
prevalence of 95.8%, whereas Delta was at 4.2% of the pattern examined,” the
Institute mentioned in a press release.
The
evaluation relies on 2 486 swabs examined in 124 laboratories and picked up in
all 21 Italian areas and autonomous provinces, it mentioned.
Worldwide,
based on this week’s World Health Organisation (WHO) report, the Omicron
variant accounts for 89.1% of instances, whereas Delta accounts for 10.7%.
– REUTERS
Australia medicine regulator approves Covid-19
boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds
SYDNEY
– Australia’s drug regulator on Friday authorised the usage of Covid-19 vaccine
booster photographs for 16- and 17-year-olds as authorities urge individuals to get their
third doses quickly to mitigate the menace from the Omicron coronavirus variant.
The
Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) mentioned it had authorised Pfizer’s vaccine
to be used as a booster in youths aged 16-17, becoming a member of the United States, Israel
and Britain.
Australia
is among the many most closely vaccinated international locations in opposition to Covid-19 with greater than
93% of its grownup inhabitants double-dosed and a few 35% of individuals above 18 having
obtained a booster dose, based on official knowledge. It started administering
vaccines to kids aged 5-11 from early this month.
TGA
mentioned the nation’s vaccination advisory group will quickly give extra data
on when the 16-17 age group will likely be eligible to obtain their booster doses.
– REUTERS
Philippines to re-open to vaccinated overseas
vacationers
Manila
– The Philippines will re-open to totally vaccinated vacationers from most international locations
on 10 February and carry quarantine necessities, officers mentioned on Friday,
practically two years after closing its borders to include the coronavirus.
Tourism
operators throughout the archipelago nation famed for its seashores and dive spots
have been devastated by a plunge in worldwide guests and restrictions on
home journey.
Their
distress was worsened by an excellent storm that smashed into the nation in
December, wiping out resorts, eating places and bars in in style vacationer
locations.
“The
tourism trade can now recuperate and it could possibly contribute huge to jobs, livelihoods
and the nation’s financial progress,” presidential spokesperson Karlo
Nograles informed a briefing.
A
earlier plan to welcome again vacationers from 1 December was suspended after the
emergence of the hyper-contagious Omicron variant that has since ripped by
the Philippines.
– AFP
Russia experiences file Covid-19 instances for eighth day
operating
MOSCOW
– Russia’s each day Covid-19 instances surged to 98 040 on Friday, a brand new file excessive
for the eighth consecutive day because the Omicron variant continued to unfold, the
authorities’s coronavirus job power mentioned.
The
variety of new infections was a big soar from the 88 816 reported on
Thursday. Officials additionally mentioned that 673 individuals had died within the final 24 hours.
– REUTERS
Ukraine experiences file each day excessive of 34 408 new
coronavirus infections
KYIV
– Ukraine noticed a file each day excessive of 34 408 new coronavirus infections over the
previous 24 hours, the well being ministry mentioned on Friday, because the determine exceeded the
earlier excessive of 32 393 a day earlier.
Ministry
knowledge confirmed 144 new associated deaths.
Ukraine’s
tally of infections within the pandemic stands at 3.98 million, with 99 882 deaths.
– REUTERS
Brazil experiences 228 954 new instances of coronavirus,
672 deaths
Brazil
reported 228 954 new instances of the novel coronavirus up to now 24 hours, and
672 Covid-19 deaths, the well being ministry mentioned on Thursday.
The
South American nation has now registered 24 764 838 confirmed instances because the
pandemic started, whereas the official loss of life toll has risen to 625 085 based on
ministry knowledge.
– REUTERS
Mexico posts 495 extra Covid-19 deaths, 49 150 new
infections
MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s well being ministry on Thursday reported 495 extra
fatalities from Covid-19 and 49 150 new infections, bringing the general loss of life
toll to 304 803 and the variety of instances to 4 828 446.
– REUTERS
South Korea experiences 16 096 new Covid-19 instances, new
each day file – KDCA
SEOUL – South Korea reported 16 096 new coronavirus instances for Thursday,
one other each day file after posting 14 518 a day earlier than, amid the unfold of the
extremely infectious Omicron variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention
Agency mentioned on Friday.
– REUTERS
Beijing 2022 says 12 new Covid-19 instances discovered amongst
Games-related personnel on 27 January
BEIJING
– Twelve new instances of Covid-19 had been detected amongst Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
Games-related personnel on 27 January, organisers mentioned on Friday.
Of
the 12 instances, 10 had been detected amongst new arrivals on the airport. The others
had been discovered amongst these already within the organisers’ closed loop Covid-19
administration bubble.
The
Beijing Winter Olympics start on Friday, 4 February.
– REUTERS
