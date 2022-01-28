Covid-19 wrap: Omicron behind nearly all Italy’s infections, more Nigerians take up vaccine jabs | News24

Keeping you updated on

the newest novel coronavirus (Covid-19) information from world wide.

FOLLOW LIVE | Covid-19 in SA: Cases rise by 4 100 as death toll goes up by 34

Covid-19 kills at the very least 5 635 702 individuals globally

The coronavirus has killed at the very least 5 635 702

individuals because the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, based on an

AFP tally compiled from official sources on Friday.

The US has recorded essentially the most Covid deaths with 878 467,

adopted by Brazil with 625 085, India on 492 327 and Russia 329 443.

Taking under consideration extra mortality linked to

Covid-19, the WHO estimates the general loss of life toll could possibly be two to 3 instances

larger.

– AFP

EU chief slammed

The EU’s personal watchdog blasts European Commission

chief Ursula von der Leyen for protecting secret textual content messages with Pfizer’s CEO

about buying vaccine doses, saying it “constituted

maladministration”.

– AFP

More Nigerians take up Covid-19 photographs after expired

doses destroyed

ABUJA

– Abubakar Yusuf, a casual Nigerian dealer, mentioned he was scared to get a Covid-19

shot after listening to the nation had shares of expired vaccines. That modified,

nevertheless, when well being authorities destroyed greater than 1,000,000 expired doses

final month.

Nigeria’s

vaccine rollout has slowly gained tempo since then as public confidence

will increase and the federal government has assured residents they won’t obtain expired

doses.

Nigerians

like Yusuf had been rattled by experiences of vaccines with looming expiry dates and

fearful about whether or not the photographs they’d get had been secure and efficient,

complicating the federal government’s efforts to get as many photographs into arms as

attainable.

Nigeria,

like different African international locations, initially struggled to get doses as wealthy nations

snapped up restricted provides. Deliveries later picked up, however some photographs donated

by particular person international locations or by way of the worldwide vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX arrived

with a really quick shelf life, main them to run out.

Nigeria

has mentioned it’s going to now not settle for vaccines near expiry.

– REUTERS

Omicron behind practically all infections in Italy,

well being physique says

MILAN

– The extremely contagious Omicron coronavirus now accounts for practically all new

infections in Italy, the National Health Institute (ISS) mentioned on Friday,

accounting for nearly 96% of instances in a flash 17 January survey.

The

earlier survey from 3 January confirmed Omicron was chargeable for 81% of instances.

“In

Italy on January 17, the Omicron variant was predominant, with an estimated

prevalence of 95.8%, whereas Delta was at 4.2% of the pattern examined,” the

Institute mentioned in a press release.

The

evaluation relies on 2 486 swabs examined in 124 laboratories and picked up in

all 21 Italian areas and autonomous provinces, it mentioned.

Worldwide,

based on this week’s World Health Organisation (WHO) report, the Omicron

variant accounts for 89.1% of instances, whereas Delta accounts for 10.7%.

– REUTERS

Australia medicine regulator approves Covid-19

boosters for 16- and 17-year-olds

SYDNEY

– Australia’s drug regulator on Friday authorised the usage of Covid-19 vaccine

booster photographs for 16- and 17-year-olds as authorities urge individuals to get their

third doses quickly to mitigate the menace from the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The

Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) mentioned it had authorised Pfizer’s vaccine

to be used as a booster in youths aged 16-17, becoming a member of the United States, Israel

and Britain.

Australia

is among the many most closely vaccinated international locations in opposition to Covid-19 with greater than

93% of its grownup inhabitants double-dosed and a few 35% of individuals above 18 having

obtained a booster dose, based on official knowledge. It started administering

vaccines to kids aged 5-11 from early this month.

TGA

mentioned the nation’s vaccination advisory group will quickly give extra data

on when the 16-17 age group will likely be eligible to obtain their booster doses.

– REUTERS

Philippines to re-open to vaccinated overseas

vacationers

Manila

– The Philippines will re-open to totally vaccinated vacationers from most international locations

on 10 February and carry quarantine necessities, officers mentioned on Friday,

practically two years after closing its borders to include the coronavirus.

Tourism

operators throughout the archipelago nation famed for its seashores and dive spots

have been devastated by a plunge in worldwide guests and restrictions on

home journey.

Their

distress was worsened by an excellent storm that smashed into the nation in

December, wiping out resorts, eating places and bars in in style vacationer

locations.

“The

tourism trade can now recuperate and it could possibly contribute huge to jobs, livelihoods

and the nation’s financial progress,” presidential spokesperson Karlo

Nograles informed a briefing.

A

earlier plan to welcome again vacationers from 1 December was suspended after the

emergence of the hyper-contagious Omicron variant that has since ripped by

the Philippines.

– AFP

Russia experiences file Covid-19 instances for eighth day

operating

MOSCOW

– Russia’s each day Covid-19 instances surged to 98 040 on Friday, a brand new file excessive

for the eighth consecutive day because the Omicron variant continued to unfold, the

authorities’s coronavirus job power mentioned.

The

variety of new infections was a big soar from the 88 816 reported on

Thursday. Officials additionally mentioned that 673 individuals had died within the final 24 hours.

– REUTERS

Ukraine experiences file each day excessive of 34 408 new

coronavirus infections

KYIV

– Ukraine noticed a file each day excessive of 34 408 new coronavirus infections over the

previous 24 hours, the well being ministry mentioned on Friday, because the determine exceeded the

earlier excessive of 32 393 a day earlier.

Ministry

knowledge confirmed 144 new associated deaths.

Ukraine’s

tally of infections within the pandemic stands at 3.98 million, with 99 882 deaths.

– REUTERS

Brazil experiences 228 954 new instances of coronavirus,

672 deaths

Brazil

reported 228 954 new instances of the novel coronavirus up to now 24 hours, and

672 Covid-19 deaths, the well being ministry mentioned on Thursday.

The

South American nation has now registered 24 764 838 confirmed instances because the

pandemic started, whereas the official loss of life toll has risen to 625 085 based on

ministry knowledge.

– REUTERS

Mexico posts 495 extra Covid-19 deaths, 49 150 new

infections

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s well being ministry on Thursday reported 495 extra

fatalities from Covid-19 and 49 150 new infections, bringing the general loss of life

toll to 304 803 and the variety of instances to 4 828 446.

– REUTERS

South Korea experiences 16 096 new Covid-19 instances, new

each day file – KDCA

SEOUL – South Korea reported 16 096 new coronavirus instances for Thursday,

one other each day file after posting 14 518 a day earlier than, amid the unfold of the

extremely infectious Omicron variant, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention

Agency mentioned on Friday.

– REUTERS

Beijing 2022 says 12 new Covid-19 instances discovered amongst

Games-related personnel on 27 January

BEIJING

– Twelve new instances of Covid-19 had been detected amongst Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Games-related personnel on 27 January, organisers mentioned on Friday.

Of

the 12 instances, 10 had been detected amongst new arrivals on the airport. The others

had been discovered amongst these already within the organisers’ closed loop Covid-19

administration bubble.

The

Beijing Winter Olympics start on Friday, 4 February.

– REUTERS

If you come throughout Covid-19

vaccination data that you don’t belief, learn Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you may’t discover the info you are on the lookout for, e-mail us at

the tackle talked about within the article and we are going to confirm the data with

medical professionals.