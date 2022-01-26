Croatia sows confusion with threat to pull NATO troops over Ukraine crisis

In the midst of the Ukraine disaster comes a shock army maneuver — a Croatian confusion operation.

President Zoran Milanović made headlines Tuesday when he declared the nation would withdraw its troops from NATO forces in Eastern Europe if there’s an escalation of tensions with Russia over Ukraine.

But Milanović, a former chief of the nation’s social democrats, was then contradicted by Foreign Minister Gordan Grlić-Radman of the nation’s center-right authorities.

And it quickly emerged that Croatia’s forces in Poland had already returned residence earlier this week on the finish of a routine deployment — as documented on the web site of the Croatian protection ministry.

The NATO battle group in Poland tweeted just a few days in the past that it will “soon” welcome a brand new Croatian contingent. But Croatian newspaper Jutarnji List then reported that the nation was not scheduled to ship a brand new unit this yr — so there could be no forces to withdraw if there’s a Russian invasion of Ukraine within the coming weeks or months.

Milanović has an acrimonious relationship with the center-right authorities of Prime Minister Andrej Plenković and has clashed repeatedly with its members.

Milanović’s feedback additionally brought on confusion as a result of, though the president serves as commander in chief of the Croatian army, NATO deployments are dealt with by the protection ministry, with the approval of parliament.

According to a number of native media reports, Milanović declared on a go to to a confectionery manufacturing unit that Croatia wouldn’t be concerned in the disaster between Russia and Ukraine. “Croatia will not send any troops in case of an escalation. On the contrary, it will recall all troops, to the last Croatian soldier,” he stated.

“All that is happening in the antechamber of Russia,” Milanović additionally stated. “One must reach a deal that will take account of the security interests of Russia,” he added.

He stated there are different methods to protect Ukraine in “its entirety or 99 percent of its territory” and “to help it economically.”

But Grlić-Radman, the overseas minister, stated Milanović’s feedback had nothing to do with the federal government’s place. He told a reporter for Germany’s Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung that “the president does not speak for Croatia, but for himself. We are and will remain a loyal member of NATO. Everything we do, we do in consultation with our partners.”

“In times like these, it is particularly important to show solidarity among partners, and Croatia will do so in the EU and in NATO,” he added.

Una Hajdari contributed reporting.