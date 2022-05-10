Cryptocurrencies May Be Taxed At Par With Lottery, Casino Wins: Report

The GST Council, is contemplating to levy 28 per cent GST on cryptocurrencies.

The authorities is contemplating to tax cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, at par with casinos, lotteries, betting and racecourses, sources mentioned.

According to a media report, the GST Council is prone to talk about the proposal to tax cryptocurrencies within the upcoming assembly. The date for the assembly is just not but finalised.

The proposed 28 per cent GST will likely be along with the 30 per cent revenue tax on earnings from crypto asset transactions.

In the Union Budget 2022-23 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed to impose 30 per cent tax on revenue arising from the switch of digital digital belongings. The new guidelines got here into impact on April 1.

As per the brand new guidelines, positive factors from all digital digital belongings together with cryptocurrencies will likely be taxable at 30 per cent.

Gains from digital digital belongings together with cryptocurrencies are taxable even when a taxpayer’s whole revenue is beneath the edge restrict of Rs 2.5 lakh.

Imposing 28 per cent GST will make cryptocurrencies closely taxed. This will carry cryptocurrencies at par with casinos, betting and lottery so far as the extent of taxation is anxious.