CSA responds to ‘speculation’ on Mark Boucher’s future, backs him to continue as Proteas coach | Sport

Cricket South Africa has launched a press release by which it backs Mark Boucher to proceed as Proteas head coach.

The governing physique earlier within the week dismissed all disciplinary expenses towards Boucher.

CSA provides Boucher has expressed his want to proceed teaching the Proteas and considers the matter closed.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) launched a press release on Saturday night reaffirming its help for Proteas coach Mark Boucher.

In the assertion, the governing physique moved to quash “speculation regarding Boucher’s position as Proteas head coach”.

CSA earlier within the week withdrew all disciplinary charges levelled against Boucher.

The governing physique had set a disciplinary listening to for 16 May, with expenses that concerned racism aired towards Boucher. However, in a large about-turn, CSA dropped all expenses.

According to Saturday’s assertion, CSA is eager for Boucher to proceed as head coach of the lads’s nationwide crew.

The CSA assertion learn:

– The expenses towards Mr Boucher have been unreservedly withdrawn, the impact of which is that Mr Boucher has been cleared of the fees towards him, together with the cost of racism; – CSA regrets that Mr Boucher had the cloud of the fees hanging over his head however is happy that the matter is now resolved; – Mr Boucher has the help of CSA and CSA is assured that the Proteas crew will proceed to make strides in direction of constructing a tradition of mutual respect and inclusivity; – Mr Boucher has confirmed to CSA that he intends to fulfil the rest of his contract, which ends after the 2023 World Cup; and – CSA appears ahead to Mr Boucher guiding the Proteas crew to their first World Test Championship Final, in June 2023.

Lawson Naidoo, the chairperson of the CSA board, added: “We look forward to continuing to work with Mark into the future and we hope all South Africans can come together as one to get behind our team, which we know has the ability to reach the very pinnacle of achievement across all formats.”

CSA concluded that it thought of the matter closed and didn’t intend to make additional statements.