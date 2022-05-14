Customers urged to return Knorr Cup-a-Soup packets that may contain allergens | News24

Unilever has recalled Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable as a result of incorrect packaging.

Consumers have been warned it incorporates undeclared wheat and gluten.

Customers have been informed to return the product to factors of sale for a full refund.

Acting National Consumer Commissioner Thezi Mabuza has urged individuals who purchased Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable to cease utilizing the product and return it to the place they bought it for a refund.

This comes after producer Unilever South Africa knowledgeable the fee {that a} batch of Knorr Cup-a-Soup Regular Beef and Vegetable on the spot soup sachets have been incorrectly packaged into the Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable cartons.

Mabuza stated customers might unknowingly devour the Knorr Cup-a-Soup Lite Beef and Vegetable variant which incorporates wheat and gluten.

“The affected merchandise have been manufactured on 23 March 2022 with an expiry date of twenty-two September 2023.

“Consumers are urged to search for the next product description to find out whether or not the product varieties a part of the recall,” she stated.

A number of boxes were packed with another variant, which contains wheat & gluten. Do not use affected boxes with BB 22SEPT 23 2082 E: Return products to your nearest store. Call our Care line 0860 331 441 for more info. We sincerely apologise. Learn more: https://t.co/gJvG3g2YjO pic.twitter.com/Y2VXZQ6lKV — Knorr South Africa (@Knorr_ZA) May 13, 2022

Mabuza advised people who were allergic to wheat and gluten to not consume the product.

“This is as a result of the allergens might set off an allergic response and provoke signs related to consuming gluten and wheat.”

She further cautioned suppliers to consider safety measures.

“Suppliers of products and providers should make sure that they distribute items that meet the requirement of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA). Suppliers want to hold out practices that may guarantee customers that the product is protected to devour and is of acceptable high quality.”

The fee would monitor the recall of the product, Mabuza stated.

