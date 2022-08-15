Cute cat hops onto the My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle dance trend. Watch

Pet lovers and people love to spend as a lot time as they’ll with their lovely furry companions. That is strictly what could be seen in a video shared by one Instagram person who posted a video of their cat dancing to the favored Instagram audio My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle, which has been fairly viral for some time. You’ll positively wish to rise up and dance together with the lovely cat due to its fantastic dance strikes. This well-known TikTok track was impressed by a Louis Theroux interview that was posted to YouTube in early 2022. He is a journalist who’s British-American who additionally works as a podcaster, presenter, documentary filmmaker, and author. He demonstrated his expertise by rapping throughout the interview.

A remix of the rap Theroux delivered throughout this interview is the track that many individuals, together with well-known folks, are at the moment bopping their heads to. The video was revealed on Instagram on a web page dedicated to a cat, with a caption written in Japanese. This web page goes by @ao.siberian_.

Watch the video proper right here:

Since being uploaded on Instagram 22 hours in the past, the video has gotten greater than 75,000 likes.

On Instagram, one individual notes, “So cute.” “What a precious little kitten,” one other person provides. A 3rd response shares, “This cat understands the assignment!”