Cute little granddaughter holds grandpa’s hand, watch how they enjoy the rain

That’s what has been showcased on this one video shared on Twitter. It opens to indicate an lovable little granddaughter who will be seen spending some high quality time along with her grandfather who positively loves her quite a bit. The video was posted to Good News Correspondent’s Twitter account, which has greater than 82,500 followers. There is an effective probability that this video will make you wish to preserve watching it on loop, owing to how solely valuable the bond between the granddaughter and her grandfather is.

One can see within the video how the granddaughter takes her grandfather’s hand and makes him accompany her as she enjoys the downpour. The video has been shared on Twitter with an lovable caption that particulars what is occurring on this video. It reads, “Beautiful moment between grandfather and granddaughter. She wants him to enjoy the rain as well.” The caption is full with emojis of smiling faces, hearts and a cloud with rainfall.

Take a take a look at the video under:

Shared just some hours in the past, this video has acquired over 60,000 views and varied appreciative feedback.

“Heartwarming, sweet granddaughter,” posted a person. “Being a grandpa is the best job in the world,” shared one other. “That is great to see,” commented yet one more individual.