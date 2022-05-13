D-Day Fast Facts | CNN





CNN

—



Here is a have a look at D-Day. Allied troops invaded Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944, to battle Nazi Germany in World War II.

The largest amphibious (land and water) invasion in historical past.

The code title for the invasion was Operation Overlord.

General Dwight D. Eisenhower commanded the operation, and plans have been made to land in Normandy, west of the place the German troops and artillery have been constructed up.

More: See historic photos from the landing.

The “D” stands for Day. D-Day is code for the day an necessary army assault is scheduled to start.

Code names for the 5 seashores the place the Allies landed: Utah, Omaha, Gold, Juno and Sword.

More than 13,000 plane and 5,000 ships supported the operation.

The precise variety of casualties will not be identified. It is estimated that approximately 10,000 Allied soldiers were killed, wounded and or went missing in action: 6,603 Americans, 2,700 British and 946 Canadians.

August 19, 1942 – A raid on the French port of Dieppe leading to heavy losses convinces D-Day planners to land on the seashores. Preparations start for an Allied invasion throughout the English Channel.

May 1943 – The Trident Conference, a British and US technique assembly on the battle takes place in Washington, DC. Winston Churchill, President Theodore Roosevelt and their army advisers talk about crossing the English Channel.

August 1943 – British and US army chiefs of employees define Operation Overlord in the course of the Quadrant Conference.

November and December 1943 – British and US army chiefs talk about the specifics of the assault on France in the course of the Sextant and Eureka Conferences.

1944 – The Germans count on an invasion alongside the north coast of France, however they have no idea the place it’s going to happen. They construct up their troops and artillery close to Calais, the place the English Channel is the narrowest.

June 5, 1944 – Allied paratroopers and gliders carrying heavy gear depart England to start the invasion of France by air.

In a broadcast message to troops earlier than they depart, Eisenhower tells them, “The tide has turned! The free men of the world are marching together to victory…. We will accept nothing less than full victory!”

June 6, 1944 – Overnight, a army armada and greater than 160,000 troops cross the English Channel. Minesweepers go forward to clear the waters in preparation for the hundreds of touchdown crafts that shall be carrying males, autos and provides.

Between midnight and eight a.m., Allied forces fly 14,674 sorties.

At 6:30 a.m. troops start coming ashore on a 50-mile entrance.

In a broadcast to the individuals of occupied Europe, Eisenhower says, “Although the initial assault may not have been made in your own country, the hour of your liberation is approaching.”