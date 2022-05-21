DA asks Hawks to probe Masizole Mnqasela for allegedly fraudulent travel, entertainment claims | News24

Whistleblowers have approached the DA to report Western Cape parliament speaker Masizole Mnqasela for fraud and corruption allegations.

Evidence of the alleged fraud has been handed over to the Hawks.

The DA has additionally reported the matter to its Federal Legal Commission.

The DA has referred to as on the Hawks to analyze allegations of fraud and corruption towards the speaker of the Western Cape legislature, Masizole Mnqasela.

On Friday, the celebration gave the Hawks paperwork referring to subsistence, journey and leisure allowance claims from Mnqasela.

In assertion, the DA’s interim provincial chief, Tertuis Simmers, stated whistleblowers approached celebration caucus chief Alan Winde and requested him to report the allegations.

Winde requested the whistleblowers to make formal submissions, backed by supporting proof.

The whistleblowers submitted protected disclosures, with documentary proof, on Wednesday.

The celebration stated it reported the matter to the Hawks for investigation, together with the documentary proof supplied within the protected disclosures.

“The DA has a zero-tolerance approach to corruption, and when evidence-based allegations arise, we hold our office bearers to account, without fear or favour.

“We are happy with our report of unpolluted authorities and are deeply involved about these developments,” Simmers added.

News24 has reached out to the Hawks for comment, which will be added once received.

