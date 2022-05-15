DA Youth elects new interim leadership during virtual federal congress | News24
Nicholas Nyati
PHOTO: Twitter, @NicholasNyati
- The DA Youth elected a brand new interim chief.
- The new management was elected throughout a voting-only federal congress.
- Nicholas Nyati is now interim chief and Ndipiwe Olay is interim federal
chairperson.
The DA Youth elected a brand new interim chief on Saturday.
The new management was elected throughout a digital voting-only federal
congress and can lead the DA Youth till the celebration’s elective congress subsequent
yr.
Nicholas Nyati was elected as interim chief and Ndipiwe Olay because the
interim federal chairperson.
Five candidates – Carl Pophaim, Tumedi Mahlo, Sakhile Mngadi, in addition to
Nyati and Olayi – have been vying for the highest job.
Introducing the newly elected Interim DA Youth Leader, Nicholas Nyati (@NicholasNyati).??
The DA Youth believes in championing points affecting younger individuals and unlocking the opportunity of South Africans by means of resilient management.
When the youth works, South Africa works.???? pic.twitter.com/gbTA9FuN2A
— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 14, 2022
Nyati was beforehand the president of the Student Representative Council
(SRC) at Nelson Mandela University – he was on the forefront of Fees Must Fall
protests on the college in 2016.
Nyati presently serves as a councillor within the Nelson Mandela Bay
municipality.
“The marketing campaign stops now and the arduous work begins. We have a
collective accountability to make sure that we rebuild this construction, and I hope
you’ll proceed taking our calls as we craft a brand new path on this regard,”
he stated.
READ MORE | Five DA Youth members vie for top job as battle lines
drawn
Olayi stated he was humbled to be voted in as interim federal chairperson.
He stated:
We now shut ranks and rebuild our constructions. The actual arduous work begins now.
Desiree van der Walt, the Congress Presiding Officer, stated: “The DA
needs the brand new interim management properly of their activity forward and trusts that they
will do a sterling job. We proudly put money into empowering youth management and
stay up for these younger leaders’ vivid futures.”
Other members elected included:
- Interim Federal Deputy Chairperson: Administration: Robin Atson
- Interim Federal Deputy Chairperson: Recruitment: Kamogelo Makola
- Interim Federal Deputy Chairperson: Media and Publicity: Lindokuhle Sixabayi
- Interim Federal Deputy Chairperson: Training and Development: Chadwin Petersen
