DA Youth elects new interim leadership during virtual federal congress | News24

The DA Youth elected a brand new interim chief on Saturday.

The new management was elected throughout a digital voting-only federal

congress and can lead the DA Youth till the celebration’s elective congress subsequent

yr.

Nicholas Nyati was elected as interim chief and Ndipiwe Olay because the

interim federal chairperson.

Five candidates – Carl Pophaim, Tumedi Mahlo, Sakhile Mngadi, in addition to

Nyati and Olayi – have been vying for the highest job.

Introducing the newly elected Interim DA Youth Leader, Nicholas Nyati (@NicholasNyati).?? The DA Youth believes in championing points affecting younger individuals and unlocking the opportunity of South Africans by means of resilient management. When the youth works, South Africa works.???? pic.twitter.com/gbTA9FuN2A — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 14, 2022

Nyati was beforehand the president of the Student Representative Council

(SRC) at Nelson Mandela University – he was on the forefront of Fees Must Fall

protests on the college in 2016.

Nyati presently serves as a councillor within the Nelson Mandela Bay

municipality.

“The marketing campaign stops now and the arduous work begins. We have a

collective accountability to make sure that we rebuild this construction, and I hope

you’ll proceed taking our calls as we craft a brand new path on this regard,”

he stated.

Five DA Youth members vie for top job as battle lines drawn

drawn

Olayi stated he was humbled to be voted in as interim federal chairperson.

He stated:

We now shut ranks and rebuild our constructions. The actual arduous work begins now.

Desiree van der Walt, the Congress Presiding Officer, stated: “The DA

needs the brand new interim management properly of their activity forward and trusts that they

will do a sterling job. We proudly put money into empowering youth management and

stay up for these younger leaders’ vivid futures.”

Other members elected included:

Interim Federal Deputy Chairperson: Administration: Robin Atson

Interim Federal Deputy Chairperson: Recruitment: Kamogelo Makola

Interim Federal Deputy Chairperson: Media and Publicity: Lindokuhle Sixabayi

Interim Federal Deputy Chairperson: Training and Development: Chadwin Petersen

