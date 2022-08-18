Dancing with the stars: 7 world leaders’ dance moves, ranked

On a scale of 1 to five, Finland’s prime minister is first alternative for our jury to occasion with.

In leaked movies, the 36-year-old chief is seen dancing enthusiastically to hits by Finnish stars Petri Nygård and Antti Tuisku. Marin tore up the dance ground, with superior strikes and enthusiasm, and POLITICO’s judges reckon she deserves prime marks.

The movies, the place Finnish media reported folks within the background may very well be heard shouting about narcotics, prompted one among her coalition companions to induce the prime minister to take a drug take a look at.

Marin hit again on the criticism and stated that she had “nothing to hide.”

POLITICO’s score: