Sports
David Beckham hopes Cristiano Ronaldo stays on at Manchester United | Football News – Times of India
Manchester United are set to bear main adjustments after one other disappointing season however former midfielder David Beckham hopes Cristiano Ronaldo sticks round for at the least one other 12 months.
United’s 4-0 hammering at Brighton & Hove Albion on the weekend means they can’t end greater than sixth.
The Old Trafford facet have appointed Ajax Amsterdam supervisor Erik ten Hag to exchange interim boss Ralf Rangnick from the tip of the present marketing campaign, with the Dutchman anticipated to revamp the squad through the shut season.
Ronaldo has scored 24 targets in all competitions this season and Beckham, who additionally wore United’s quantity seven jersey, hopes the 37-year-old ahead will keep on.
“It’s important to him — we all know how much United means to him. He’s still doing what he does best,” Beckham advised Sky Sports on the Miami Grand Prix.
“To be doing what he’s doing at his age is really incredible so hopefully it continues for another year or two.”
Beckham, who gained six Premier League titles at United, stated followers had caught by the facet by some tough occasions, with United’s final league title coming within the 2012-2013 season.
“It’s been a tough end to the season. But it is the end of the season, I’m sure a lot of fans are thankful of that because it’s been a tough one — full of ups and downs,” he stated.
“The players have done what they can do best, so has the manager. I turned up at the stadium a few months back and every seat was filled so the fans still believe, they support, they turn up for the team.
“It’s what United followers do. There’s not many groups to have gone by what they’ve gone by in the previous few years and nonetheless filling out their stadium. There can be adjustments.”
