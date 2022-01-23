De la Harpe goal secures ALW win for Perth

Perth Glory have shrugged off a disruptive off-field week to safe a 1-0 A-League Women’s win over the Western Sydney Wanderers.

Though her aspect produced sufficient possibilities for a number of extra, Deborah-Anne De la Harpe’s maiden ALW purpose proved sufficient to safe the win for Glory, who moved to fifth on the ALW desk and inside some extent of the finals locations.

It was a robust efficiency that belied the uncertainty dealing with coach Alex Epakis’ squad, who performed their nominal residence fixture at Central Coast Stadium and are dealing with an prolonged time on the highway on account of Western Australia’s mid-week extension to its arduous border.

Mie Leth Jans thought she’d opened the scoring for Glory on the half-hour mark, just for Wanderer custodian Sarah Langman to provide a save-of-the-season contender to disclaim her header.

Chances to Glory’s Lisa De Vanna, Sofia Sakalis and Hannah Lowry adopted because the half progressed however the scores remained tied.

But hammering on the door in opposition to a Wanderers outfit proving defensively resolute however toothless in assault, Glory ultimately made their well-deserved breakthrough within the forty ninth minute via a second of magic from De la Harpe.

Stepping as much as take a free-kick gained by De Vanna on the left flank, the Young Matilda bent a wonderfully weighted free-kick past Langman and into the far prime nook of the web to provide her aspect the lead and safe a maiden ALW purpose.

Signed mid-week as damage cowl, veteran Leena Khamis had an opportunity to make it 2-0 within the 78th minute however despatched her one-on-one shot straight at Langman.

Despite nonetheless possessing the second-strongest defence in ALW, the Wanderers lack of ability to create any form of constant attacking menace has continued to hang-out them.

Catherine Cannuli’s aspect has solely netted twice of their seven video games this season as they sit in eighth place on the desk.