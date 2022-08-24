Detroit Man Charged With Murder In Death Of Girlfriend’s 2-Year-Old Son

(CBS DETROIT) – A person from Detroit has been charged with murdering his girlfriend’s son.

Officials say that on Aug. 17, the 2-year-old son, Xavier, was privately transported to a neighborhood hospital to be handled for his accidents, and at about 11 p.m., officers had been dispatched to the hospital and arrested the defendant, 27-year-old Laurence James Powell.

Powell is accused of injuring Xavier at his residence situated within the 15390 block of Linwood Avenue in Detroit.

Officials say Xavier died from his accidents on Friday, Aug. 19.

Powell was charged with first-degree youngster abuse on Aug. 20 and was given a $250,000 money/surety bond.

In addition to this, if launched on bond, the defendant was ordered to put on a GPS tether, house confinement, and to don’t have any contact with Xavier’s mom.

On Aug. 23, Powell was charged with one rely of felony homicide and one rely of first-degree youngster abuse.

