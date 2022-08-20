Detroit Police Set Up ‘Traffic Safety Blitz’ In Response To Increase Of Crashes

(CBS DETROIT) – Several Detroit residents are fed up with the automobiles that they are saying are continually racing by way of their neighborhoods.

In response, the Detroit Police Department says they’re cracking down on reckless driving within the metropolis.

The division says about 40 officers shall be despatched out to conduct site visitors stops. They won’t solely be on fundamental roads but in addition within the neighborhoods the place kids usually tend to be exterior.

“I get a lot of calls about speeders. So, yes, this is a direct response to that,” mentioned Police Chief James White. “But this is also a quality of life. Living in these communities where people are running stop signs and kids are being hit is a problem.”

White says he hopes police presence will sluggish drivers down and forestall drag racing.

