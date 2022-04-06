DeVante Parker ‘Ready To Get It Going’ With Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The DeVante Parker commerce grew to become official on Tuesday. A day later, the Patriots’ latest receiver shared his pleasure for what lies forward.

“I’m very excited,” Parker mentioned in a video posted to the group’s social media accounts. “I’m just blessed that they gave me a chance and gave me the opportunity just to come out and help the team in whatever way I can.”

The Patriots traded a 2023 third-round decide in change for Parker and a 2022 fifth-round decide over the weekend. Parker grew to become the odd man out in Miami after the Dolphins acquired Tyreek Hill by way of commerce final week.

Parker was restricted to only 10 video games final 12 months, by which he caught 40 passes for 515 yards and two touchdowns. In his seven-year profession, he’s caught 338 passes for 4,727 yards and 24 touchdowns in 93 video games.

“I appreciate the fans for all their support, and I’m just looking forward to it,” Parker mentioned of his new begin in New England. “I’m ready to get it going.”