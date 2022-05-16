“Didn’t Play For Money Or Fame”: Brett Lee’s Emotional Tribute To Andrew Symonds | Cricket News

Former Australia all-rounder Andrew Symonds was killed in a automobile crash, Cricket Australia had mentioned on Sunday. The tragic information comes months after the deaths of fellow greats Shane Warne and Rod Marsh. The 46-year-old was concerned in an accident exterior Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night time. The surprising information left his former teammates and the sporting world reeling with tributes pouring in from world wide. One of his former teammate Brett Lee penned an emotional word on Twitter, saying that Symonds “didn’t play for money or fame, these things were irrelevant to him”.

“I knew Roy since the age of 17 from junior cricket. One of the most gifted athletes I’ve ever witnessed. He didn’t play for money or fame, these things were irrelevant to him. As long as he could afford to wet a line & have a cold beer, Roy was happy. First picked in any team,” Brett Lee wrote on Twitter.

I knew Roy for the reason that age of 17 from junior cricket. One of probably the most gifted athletes I’ve ever witnessed. He did not play for cash or fame, these items had been irrelevant to him. As lengthy as he may afford to moist a line & have a chilly beer, Roy was comfortable. First picked in any staff pic.twitter.com/l1JN3HHJdI — Brett Lee (@BrettLee_58) May 15, 2022

Symonds, who performed 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals from 1998 to 2009, was a preferred determine within the cricketing circles not just for his hard-hitting strategy to the sport but additionally for his easy-going character.

He was extensively thought of probably the most expert all-rounders Australian cricket has seen, bowling each off-spin and medium tempo, whereas enjoying many match-winning palms together with his explosive middle-order batting.

Symonds was additionally a top-rate fielder and was a key a part of Australia’s back-to-back 50-over World Cup triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

Promoted

Domestically, he performed for Queensland for 17 seasons, whereas showing for Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire and Surrey within the English County Championship and for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians within the Indian Premier League.

(With AFP inputs)