Doco footage shows Suns star Matt Rowell’s emotional hug after injury blow

The Gold Coast Suns’ Matt Rowell burst onto the scene in 2020 but it surely’s been revealed how deeply the teen have been damage by his damage woes.

Gold Coast Suns star Matt Rowell has opened up on his devastation after he was worn out in spherical one of many 2021 AFL season with a severe knee damage.

The 20-year-old Rowell was the No. 1 draft decide within the 2019 Draft and went to the Suns alongside his teenage teammate Noah Anderson.

And he lived as much as his billing within the early levels of the 2020 season as commentators raved over his performances and labelled him a smokey for the Brownlow Medal.

But in spherical 5, Rowell suffered a dislocated shoulder, went beneath the knife and was out for the rest of the season.

So to start out the 2021 season, Rowell was determined to start out the season on the entrance foot and rekindle the shape which noticed him burst onto the scene.

However, his dream changed into a nightmare when early within the first time period, Rowell was tackled from behind, touchdown closely on his knee.

It was revealed that it was a Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) damage and is mostly related to automobile accidents when the knee hits the dashboard.

While the soccer world noticed Rowell on crutches, Rowell saved his feelings in test.

But within the AFL’s new documentary season ‘It’s Up to Us’, the Suns’ in-house manufacturing which adopted the facet for the 2021 season for the league’s AFL On Demand streaming platform, Rowell reveals his devastation after the horror damage.

“Obviously not the best way to start the season,” Rowell stated. “I just remember going over to Perth to play West Coast, remember going there and being excited to play on that stadium. Remember it being a really good atmosphere and it was very hot that day as well.”

Rowell’s mum Louise stated she knew one thing was incorrect after he “just kept limping, had a little run and then ran off”.

“We were just watching and it seemed to take a million years and he just didn’t come out of the race. He went down and he didn’t come back and he didn’t come back and all you think is ‘how is he? is he okay’?”

Rowell did stroll off the sphere however the behind the scenes confirmed Rowell with the physician and making an attempt to elevate his leg however clutching it in ache.

A clearly distraught Rowell appeared to comprehend it wasn’t only a niggle.

“I remember when I went down to the rooms after, saw them and that was probably the toughest moment, just seeing them, mum was a bit emotional so was dad,” Rowell stated.

“It was good having them there too because I remember when I did my shoulder the year before, we were in the hub and went straight to NSW and I didn’t see mum and dad for a while, which was tough. So it was nice having them there but it was a bit emotional.”

Louise gave Matt an extended hug within the sheds.

Rowell did ultimately return for the tip of the season and performed 12 matches final season however the Suns have been already 4-7 for the season when Rowell returned and the membership finally completed the season 7-15 in sixteenth.

Oleg Markov, who’s one other focus of the doco, stated he didn’t realise that Rowell was out till halftime when noticed Rowell in a knee brace.

“It’s disappointing I guess, it’s the harsh reality of football,” he stated. “We do have soldiers that can fulfill voids and I just felt really disappointed and quite frustrated that his last year looked the way it did and then it started off in such a way. It’s going to be quite a hard time for this kid, I did feel for him then.

“It’s almost like come on footy gods, let the kid play, just let him enjoy what he’s enjoyed his whole life.”

While Rowell struggled on the again finish of final season following his damage woes, Kangaroos nice David King stated had now doubt the 20-year-old might get again to his finest.

“He played banged up last year after getting injured in 2020, Matt Rowell was best on ground in his second, third and fourth AFL game, we’re talking about Fyfe taking 21 games, Martin taking 26 and Danger taking 43, this kid did it in his second, third and fourth game,” King stated on SEN not too long ago.

“He’s a clearance beast.

“He played injured last year, it was almost unfair what he had to do last year.”