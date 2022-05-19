Dog fails miserably in its attempt to be vicious and it’s adorable to watch

Dogs are such great pets and watching them makes you neglect your worries. It is such a stress buster to see movies of canine doing cute and lovely issues. Like this video posted on Instagram that exhibits a canine that wishes to be vicious. However, the way in which the canine wiggles its story is so lovely to observe that it fails in its try miserably. The video of the canine might make you go aww and likewise depart you laughing out loud.

The video was posted by the Instagram account harveytherescue on May 10. It has obtained greater than 2.3 million views making it viral. The video exhibits a canine attempting to be vicious. The voiceover on the video says that the canine is uninterested in individuals calling it cute so it desires to point out that it may be vicious. The bully breed canine is standing with pouty eyes and wagging its tail. Then the canine tries to behave menacing however nonetheless seems actually lovely because it wiggles its tail.

“His wiggles are vicious,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the lovely video beneath:

“This one made me laugh out loud,” commented an Instagram consumer. “I’m sorry Harvey, but that was still adorable,” wrote one other particular person. A 3rd mentioned, “Cutest wiggles” together with coronary heart emojis.

The canine named Harvey has greater than 45,000 followers on Instagram. It lives in Austin, Texas in keeping with its Instagram bio.

What do you concentrate on this lovely canine that tries its greatest to be vicious?