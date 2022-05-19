Dog meets her favourite cartoon character Tigger. Watch how she reacts

A video of a canine assembly her favourite cartoon character has become a supply of immense pleasure for a lot of on the Internet. It reveals how the pooch reacts to seeing the character Tigger from the favored cartoon Winnie-the-Pooh. There is an opportunity the video will go away you grinning from ear to ear.

The video was initially posted on TikTok. The clip, nevertheless, is now being re-shared throughout varied social media platforms. Just like this put up on Reddit that was shared with a caption explaining what’s showcased within the video. “Service dog meets her favourite character at Disneyland,” it says.

The video opens to point out the canine standing alone. Within moments, an individual dressed as Tigger walks in and hugs the canine. At first, the pooch stays calm and composed however as her favorite character retains on petting her, her pleasure turns into seen. Soon she lies down on the bottom wagging her tail and asking for some stomach rubs.

The video has been posted some 20 hours in the past. Since being shared, it has gathered a number of upvotes. In truth, the video has gathered over 4,500 upvotes until now. The video has additionally prompted individuals to put up love-filled feedback.

“Oh boy! She sure looks so happy,” shared a Reddit consumer. “Thank you, Tigger. This is so sweet, posted another. “I’m not crying, you are,” wrote a 3rd.

A couple of, nevertheless, showcased their displeasure and shared how the canine needs to be and not using a costume.

What are your ideas on the video?