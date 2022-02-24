‘Don’t feel safe’: Emma Raducanu stalker’s creepy notes revealed

Creepy notes left for teenage tennis phenom Emma Raducanu at her residence have been revealed after her stalker dodged jail this week.

The British teen was left scared to outdoors after Amrit Magar tracked down her tackle and visited her residence 3 times — leaving her a number of weird items.

Magar, 35, was convicted of stalking and was handed a five-year restraining order at Bromley Magistrates Court.

The courtroom heard Raducanu, 19, is “on edge” because the stalking ordeal and he or she now not feels protected in her own residence due to Magar.

In a sufferer assertion learn out in courtroom, Raducanu mentioned: “Since all this has happened, I have felt creeped out.

“I feel very apprehensive if I go out, especially if I am on my own.

“Because of this I feel like my freedom has been taken away from me. I am constantly looking over my shoulder.

“I feel on edge and worried this could happen again. I don’t feel safe in my own home which is where I should feel safest.

“I want to move to a new house with better security because I am worried he might come back as he knows where my home is.”

Magar was given an 18-month group order, together with 200 hours of unpaid work and a curfew for eight weeks between 9pm and 6am — monitored by an digital tag.

He was banned from contacting Raducanu and her mother and father for 5 years and was banned from attending any sports activities grounds the place the tennis ace is in competitors or coaching.

Magar can be to not go inside one mile of her residence tackle, after he took her dad’s shoe on his closing go to as a “souvenir”.

He was additionally made to pay prices of AU$938 in addition to a $178 sufferer surcharge for stalking the tennis ace.

Emma’s dad Ian Raducanu added that the incident had “opened the eyes” of the household to “how exposed they are and how easy it is to find where they live”.

The household are additionally involved that the incident might result in “copycat offences” sooner or later.

Magar didn’t attend a probation appointment forward of his sentencing.

Sentencing him, District Judge Sushil Kumar mentioned: “There was some degree of planning and that was shown by you walking 23 miles to her address.

“But I accept that on the first occasion you went to Bromley you were unaware of where she lived so there was not a great deal of planning.

“It is very much apparent considerable changes to one’s lifestyle have been considered and are in train, not least hiring private security but also moving house.”

The married man left weird notes and items at her residence — and made off along with her father’s coach — mistakenly believing it was the 19-year-old’s.

Former Amazon supply driver Magar travelled to the South East London suburb the place {the teenager} lives along with her mother and father, Ian and Renee, and requested strangers for instructions to her residence.

He is alleged to have develop into within the Grand Slam champion whereas watching her on tv throughout lockdown.

In November, he turned up at her home with a bouquet of flowers and a weird observe signed by him, together with his spouse’s title, Brina, and their canine’s title, Logan, additionally scrawled on the backside.

The observe for the US Open champ learn: “Nothing to say, but you deserve love”.

He was confronted by her mother and father — however instructed them he was a supply driver dropping off items from another person.

Then in December 2021, he posted a crimson envelope by the household’s letterbox with a crude hand-drawn map of his journey from North London, which he undertook by foot.

Next to the map he had written: “23 miles walked for you!”

Two days in a while December 4, he strung fairy lights and Christmas decorations onto a tree within the household’s backyard earlier than posting leftover trinkets and spare batteries by their letterbox.

After realising the porch was open he grabbed Emma’s dad’s coach, believing it was hers.

But her dad, Ian, mentioned he recognised Magar from doorbell digital camera footage and pursued him in his automotive.

In a press release, Mr Raducanu mentioned: “I received a notification on my phone from the Nest doorbell. It said someone was at the front of the house.

“I went outside and could see a male stood on the pavement. He began running away.”

Mr Raducanu then adopted Magar to a close-by bus cease the place he known as the police.

It’s believed Emma is now searching for properties with state-of-the-art safety and tennis courts after the stalking hell.

Seval Dunn, defending, mentioned on Wednesday: “He appears to me to be a fairly mild-mannered man.

“He has assured me nothing of this nature will ever happen again. He assured me he did not wish for Miss Raducanu to suffer in the way she describes suffering.”

