‘Don’t rush’: TMC cautions Conrad Sangma on Meghalaya border pact with Assam

SHILLONG: The Trinamool Congress (TMC), the one opposition occasion within the Meghalaya meeting, on Tuesday cautioned chief minister Conrad Sangma towards dashing right into a border settlement with neighbouring Assam that includes a land swap to resolve a lingering border dispute between the 2 states.

“I would like to appeal to the government to hold on, have more exhaustive understanding about this complex contentious issue before you decide to resolve this contentious issue part by part,” Mukul Sangma informed the federal government in help of a movement moved by occasion colleague George B Lyngdoh, who represents Umroi constituency within the meeting..

The Trinamool’s suggestion to rethink the proposed settlement comes a day after chief minister Conrad Sangma informed the meeting that 30 of the 36 disputed villages alongside the border will probably be retained by Meghalaya. Sangma stated chief ministers of the 2 states had been scheduled to fulfill Union house minister Amit Shah on Wednesday, March 9, to take the preliminary settlement ahead.

A committee set as much as resolve the five-decade outdated dispute prompt a land swap to resolve 6 of the 12 disputes together with inter-state border. The committee advisable that of 36.79sqkm disputed land in six areas – Gizang, Tarabari, Boklapara, Khanapara-Pilingkata and Ratacherra – Assam ought to get 18.51sq km and the remaining 18.28sqkm ought to go to Meghalaya.

Mukul Sangma stated the state authorities can not go away Block I and Block II together with Khanduli and Psiar which covers a big space, in silos for negotiation and dialogue and warned “the moment we take up these areas in silos, then we will not be able to negotiate with Assam from a position of strength. That is why I would like to appeal to this government hold on, have patience, hold on, have patience.”

He reasoned that if the memorandum of understanding is finalised, Assam may insist on the identical parameters – together with the ethnicity and can of the individuals – that was adopted for the primary six areas of distinction in respect of Block I & II.

“Please remember that the counterpart has been aggressively trying to create new settlement after settlement bringing in other people belonging to ethnic communities to make our Khasi-Pnar community minority there in most of the villages and this is happening on a regular basis,” he alleged.